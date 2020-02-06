Bob Bradley is excited about the LAFC draw at Dallas FC - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – After winning the first two games, Los Angeles Football Club’s third pre-season game ended Thursday at Banc of California Stadium with a 2-2 draw against FC Dallas. LAFC have only one catch up to make before their CONCACAF Champions League debut, but coach Bob Bradley has enjoyed what he saw of his team again.

“Another day in the pre-season, when we take up our football ideas and try to determine the current state of affairs. We did a lot of really good things today, ”said Bradley after the game. “We have created some good opportunities and I see improvements from a lot of players. That’s what the pre-season is about.”

Instead of playing two halves, LAFC and FC Dallas split the game into three sections. It was the first time that LAFC played a game in this format in 2020, but the club has played three games in past seasons. Forward Adrien Perez, who scored in the first two games against Peñarol and NYCFC, started alongside Carlos Vela and Brian Rodriguez, but it was Rodriguez who put the offense against FC Dallas on his shoulder.

Rodriguez scored a goal in the 30th minute after shaking off his defender. In the second half, FC Dallas and US international Jesus Ferreira Pablo Sisniega, who scored for LAFC, defeated 1-1 with a solid goal.

In the final moments of the mid-game, Rodriguez sent a ball into the penalty area deflected by a Dallas defender and into the back of the net for LAFC’s second goal. After scoring his first goal as a LAFC player during LAFC’s second pre-season game against New York City FC, Rodriguez continued his strong preseason with his performance against Dallas.

“Today we saw that (Brian) is still dangerous. We were reminded of his way of dribbling, finding the right rooms and staying aggressive, ”said Bradley. “I also think that he is contributing more and more to defense. These parts (of his game) were really good today.”

LAFC did not secure the win, but Rodriguez’s performance in the last two games should give LAFC the certainty that his offensive will not miss a beat as center forward Adama Diomande recovers from a broken bone in his foot during the NYCFC game was suffered.

Defender Diego Palacios, who was also praised by Bradley after the game, was called off after a collision with a Dallas player, but Bradley does not expect the Ecuadorian to be absent at some point.

“What is really important is to have them here for the pre-season. When the players arrive in the summer window and it is late in the season, it is not easy to get in and understand everything you are trying to do,” said Bradley.

“I think (Palacios) picked up some ideas and found good ways to contribute with his death and ability to move forward. He is defensive quickly; he deals very well with one-on-one situations. His understanding of situations where we put pressure on as a team has really grown. He just kicked (against FC Dallas) so we were obviously safe and fired him, but I don’t think it’s too bad. ”

In the last 10 minutes of the game, Dallas’s attack passed the LAFC sidelines and prevailed against Dutch goalkeeper Kenneth Vermeer, who came on for Sisniega on the second break.

With the end of the preseason, LAFC began to push its players into higher minutes. In the first game against Peñarol, nobody played more than 45 minutes. Against Dallas played Rodriguez, Sisniega and midfielder Alejandro Guido 60 minutes before the end. Vela, midfielder Bryce Duke and defenders Jordan Harvey and Tristan Blackmon played every minute of the game.

LAFC’s pre-season final takes place against Toronto FC on Wednesday. Six days later, the club competes for the first time in the CONCACAF Champions League in Mexico. The game against Toronto is the last chance for LAFC to extend the players to 90 minutes before competing against Leon.