The latest announcement from Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment is that Chitrangda Singh will be the main character in the upcoming mystery film of the banner, Bob Biswas. Singh was very picky about her choice in the cinema, so this development is welcome news for fans of the actor.

Bob Biswas plays Abhishek Bachchan as a ruthless murderer in a film by Sujoy Ghosh’s daughter Diya Annapurna. Only a few details have been revealed about Singh’s character. We are told that the actress is already in Kolkata, where she has prepared for the film’s first schedule.

According to a source close to Singh, “Chitrangda was interested in good storytelling and loved the script by Bob Biswas. This character of Biswas was one of the most interesting that has emerged from Bollywood lately.”

It has also recently been suggested that Singh should support the next edition of her franchise, Soorma.

