Bob Biswas: Abhishek Bachchan is greeted by a grandson in Kolkata: Bollywood News

Abhishek Bachchan loves Kolkata. And Kolkata loves him back. Back in the city, after a long pause, Abhishek was received royally. Abhishek filmed a new film, Bob Biswas, on the streets and in outdoor locations.

Abhishek says. “It is very encouraging to go back to Calcutta. The last time I filmed in this city was for Mani Ratnam’s Yuva in 2003. I also filmed for Antar Mahal from Rituparno Ghosh in Kolkata. Then I made another Bengali film, Partha Senguptas Desh, in which I played my own mother’s son. Every time I was received royally here. It feels like coming home. Bengalis call me their naati (grandchildren). “

Abhishek’s mother Jaya Bachchan is Bengali and Jaya’s father Taroon Coomar Bhaduri was an outstanding journalist in Kolkata.

