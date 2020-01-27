Blumhouse to adapt the lost novel thing

Advertisement

Blumhouse and Universal are heading to Antarctica. According to Bloody Disgusting, the two studios are currently developing another adaptation of Who Goes There? From John W. Campbell Jr., aka the source of the 1951 science fiction classic Howard Hawks, The Thing from Another World, and from John Carpenter, 1982. reinventing the thing. But, there is a twist.

They’ll not just shoot Who Goes There ?, but rather the recently discovered and expanded version of the new one, Frozen Hell. In 2018, John Betancourt announced the discovery of the long unpublished novel, which would include a number of chapters that have been deleted for publication in the August 1938 issue of Astounding Science Fiction.

Advertisement

Last Friday, producer Alan Donnes announced the news on his Facebook: “It’s OFFICIAL! I received my signed contract and my first check! I am Executive Producer a remake of THE THING but with additional chapters of John Campbell’s revolutionary novel, Frozen Hell, which had been lost for decades. Now, for the very first time, Campbell’s complete vision will come true on the big screen. The new film will include the best of THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD, the classic THE THING by John Carpenter and the two books, Frozen Hell and Who Goes There? “

Betancourt then confirmed the involvement of Universal and Blumhouse in Bloody Disgusting, stating: “Everyone is super excited about it, and it’s accelerated. : Halloween 2018], it is not surprising that they are just as excited about the idea of ​​launching this game as those who participate in it.

However, one has to wonder what can really be added to the mixture. As we saw with the 2011 prequel / remake, it’s almost a crazy race to try to emulate what Carpenter managed to do all these decades ago. Between its emblematic score, its eclectic distribution ranging from Kurt Russell to Keith David via Wilford Brimely, and all these beautiful practical effects by Rob Bottin, the bar is incredibly high.

That said, this writer would gladly take his Northface for another Arctic reshape, especially if Blumhouse can find a way to give Campbell’s tale a new modern twist. Given the lack of confidence in this world, especially among us humans, there has probably never been a better time than now for the icy and claustrophobic tale.

So why don’t we wait here a little while, see what’s going on? At the very least, you can revisit the Carpenter classic below with the The Horror Virgin podcast. Just bring the J&B.

Advertisement