Let’s imagine for a moment what would happen if Blueface released a song called “DaBaby” with Barack Obama. That would be great! I would really enjoy it! Obama has put DaBaby’s ignorant smash “Suge” on his list of his favorite songs from 2019. I would love to hear Obama talk about this decision and I would love to hear him play a blueface song.

Unfortunately we don’t have that. Instead, we’re now getting Blueface to release a song titled “Obama” that features DaBaby, a guy who seems to be appearing on too many rap songs these days. The song is not about Obama; It’s just a general flex with a vague presidential tick: “Pull up like Trump and they crouch like Donald / Presidential on me like Obama.” For sure.

Blueface and DaBaby are both handsome young rappers who have had tremendous breakout hits last year, but apart from that, they don’t really have much in common. On his last tracks, Blueface actually knocked to the beat and he didn’t talk that much wild and ridiculous shit, which makes him both less interesting and less fun. He is on this path from Lil Pump: when he grinds his corners and edges, it becomes more and more obvious that the corners and edges have captivated him in the first place. DaBaby just released a new song called “Shut Up” yesterday. He’s making a lot of music right now! Maybe he should go on vacation! Listen to “Obama” below.

“Obama” is now available for streaming. Blueface’s official debut album Find The Beat will appear soon.