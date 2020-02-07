Advertisement

You can’t buy friends with money. But it can give you influence – or more precisely, influencing factors. In the final round of “What Will Mike Bloomberg Buy Next” (he’s already been accused of qualifying for the presidential race), Bloomberg will offer Instagram influencers willing to shill on his social media campaign for $ 150 each Pop on Daily Beast.

The Bloomberg campaign uses the social marketing agency Tribe to recruit influencers. In a post on the Tribe platform that compares influencers with paid opportunities, influencers are asked to apply for the performance by explaining “why Mike Bloomberg is the eligible candidate to stand out and walk the aisle.” can work to make ALL Americans feel heard and respect “. The ad states that influencers “should be honest, passionate and yourself!”

According to the report, the desired candidate only has to have 1,000 to 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

Tribe specializes in “droolable brand content” and, according to its website, works with 68,862 influencers. According to the Daily Beast, influencers are asked to submit still images or videos in text form to explain why the influencer supports “Mike” – and describes the billionaire as “a middle-class child who worked through college” probably means that the Content must be marked as sponsored, although influencers don’t always follow the rules.

Influencers must be US-based to apply, and are prohibited from using profanity, nudity, or “obviously negative content”.

The listing describes Bloomberg as a “proven advocate of progressive values” and highlights his work on gun violence (Bloomberg founded and funded “Everytown for Gun Safety”, which advocates more gun control). He doesn’t mention his “stop-and-frisk” policy, which disproportionately targeted black and Latin American men, while Bloomberg was mayor of New York, for which he has apologized since he joined the race. What is Instagram, in order not to filter out the unpleasant things in life?

Bloomberg’s team declined to comment on the campaign.