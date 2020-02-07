Bloomberg reportedly pays social media influencers to encourage him

Advertisement

The billionaire candidate, who came out of nowhere, apparently decided that paying young social media stars for advertising was the key to success.

The Daily Beast said that former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg uses Tribe, a talent pool of young “micro-influencers” known as social media stars with “1,000 to 100,000 followers” ​​to support grassroots youth. He commissioned these micro-influencers, the Daily Beast wrote, to “create original content” that explains why Mike Bloomberg is the eligible candidate who can rise above the struggle and work across the aisle to help himself ALL Americans heard and feel respected. “

Bloomberg, who has reportedly paid $ 270 million to become one of the contenders for the Democratic President’s primary election, is using a comparatively new tactic compared to his Democratic counterparts.

The Daily Beast reviewed some of the so-called “campaign copies” or instructions to the organizers, which said, “Are you tired of the chaos and struggles that overshadow the issues that matter most to us? Please speak your thoughts or overlay the text on why you support Mike. “

In this material, under the “Content we love about you” category, influencers were asked to “show + say why Mike is the candidate who can change our country for the better, and why they are great for him.” Keep candidates. “

According to The Daily Beast, the Bloomberg campaign encouraged paid promoters to be “honest, passionate, and yourself!”