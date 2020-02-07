Advertisement

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign picked up parts of his political plans from news agencies, nonprofits and political groups, and in some cases literally plagiarized passages, according to the Intercept.

At least eight plans or datasheets released by the Bloomberg campaign copied material from news agencies such as CNN, Time, and CBS, as well as from organizations such as the John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the American Medical Association, without attribution.

A campaign statement said that the guidelines were sent through an email newsletter service that does not support footnote formatting. In the meantime, we have added quotes and links to these documents.

The Bloomberg campaign did not immediately respond to the Guardian’s request for comment.

Akela Lacy

(@Akela_lacy)

One of the most outrageous examples, IMO: Two complete graphics, created by @MichaelSLinden from this @ cnn edition. The Bloomberg campaign has since removed this from their plan: https://t.co/DNHuwuPgDK pic.twitter.com/x62H1WMYsk

February 6, 2020

Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York and a billionaire, is associated with some organizations that his campaign retrieved information from. He co-founded Everytown for Gun Safety, an advocacy group for gun control, and Building Americas Future Educational Fund, a nonprofit that focuses on infrastructure investments.

In some cases, the Intercept indicated that its campaign appears to have cobbled together passages from various sources. For example, his green infrastructure plan literally refers to Recode, Curbed New York, and Governing Magazine, Building America’s Future, and other sources.

After Intercept approached the campaign, the entire Smarter Faster Safer Greener: A Plan to Bring American Infrastructure into the 21st Century was deleted.

This week, the National Democratic Committee changed the qualification rules for the debate and removed an obstacle that had prevented Bloomberg’s self-funded campaign from participating. He is ready to stand on stage during the Nevada debate on February 19 and face directly against his 2020 rivals for the first time.

Bloomberg didn’t want to compete in Iowa or New Hampshire, the first major competition of choice. Nevertheless, he moved up to fourth place in the national survey average of realclearpolitics.com. He has received support from several mayors across the country and several House Democrats.