Blockchain technology: America falls behind the rest of the world

(Kacper Pempel / Reuters)

America falls behind other nations when it comes to blockchain technology.

Blockchain technology is increasingly used in a variety of industries, including financial services, media, telecommunications, healthcare, agriculture, and energy. Unfortunately, an uncertain and restrictive regulatory landscape is hampering American leadership in this sector. And it could get worse as Congress’s response to Facebook’s Libra stall coin increases. As a result, Europe and Asia are ready to drive technological development, revenue, jobs and talent in this emerging industry.

Many countries in these markets have paved the way for blockchain adoption by making innovative legislative changes, such as B. A flexible approach to taxation that takes actual risks into account. The US could fall behind these more demanding global players and jeopardize both our economic competitiveness and our national security.

In the simplest case, blockchain technology is a powerful database that is managed either in a public or a private computer network and uses sophisticated encryption. It provides trustworthy records that are transparent when needed. It could revolutionize supply chain management, streamline medical records, and create digital identities to improve consumer transactions and for other applications where trust is critical. The immense scope and application of the blockchain form the basis for the next step in the digital economy. Representative Bill Foster (D., Ill.), A physicist and probably the only blockchain encoder at Congress, summed it up: “Blockchain is a disruptive technology that affects the way we do business in almost all industries do, will change. “

Tangible assets such as gold, property rights, shares, bonds, etc. can also be digitized using property data that is archived in a blockchain. Mainstream companies have already adopted many of these applications. The quorum from JPMorgan, Ernst & Young’s Nightfall and Microsoft’s Azure are three examples. Certain blockchain technology may also have its own currency (token) that consumers can use to perform certain functions, including file storage, trading rights, and media access.

Of course, America’s competitors have not overlooked the power and promise of blockchain technology to transfer assets and information directly and quickly over large networks. Russian and Chinese intelligence agencies have worked tirelessly to influence blockchain security protocols. An agent of the Russian FSB (the successor to the KGB) is said to have boasted of it. “. , The Internet belongs to the Americans – but the blockchain will belong to us. “In October last year, Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping asked his people to take advantage of the opportunity that blockchain offers. China already holds the most patents related to block chains, with Chinese patent applications from 2013 to 2018 at 4,435 more than double the US number. In addition to commercial use, the Chinese are planning to use blockchains to manage the country’s vast domestic databases, including those related to its military hardware. Experts believe that blockchain is a critical part of the global Belt and Road Initiative, which is at the core of China’s long-term expansion plans abroad. Even less hostile nations like Singapore and Germany have been leaders in supporting blockchain companies through laws and regulations. As a result, they have become blockchain innovation centers.

But as the world of blockchain adapts, US investment flows abroad. American financiers remain skeptical about providing capital for domestic blockchain opportunities due to regulatory uncertainties about which instruments are considered collateral. A recent poll conducted by the Washington-based Blockchain Association found that 91 percent of industry participants see “unclear rules and guidelines” as a significant obstacle to their success. The report also confirmed that 66 percent of the industry’s largest employers are located outside of the United States. This comes as no surprise as the decentralization of the industry makes it easier for businesses and workers to move to more hospitable areas. This will reduce the ability of the United States to generate a larger share of the estimated trillions of additional global GDP that Web 3.0 will generate in the coming years. Persistent regulatory issues and the attractiveness of friendlier foreign economies jeopardize US competitiveness in this growing sector.

If the U.S. blockchain industry is ever to have a chance to fight on the global market, Congress will have to take the anchor off the feet of the industry. Representative Warren Davidson (R., Ohio), an early supporter of the reform, said to me: “We may not see any action in this regard over the next five years unless there is a basic boost.”

Pre-Congress legislation, such as the various token taxonomy laws, would clarify the labeling of digital assets and assign specific agencies to regulate them. This would remove some of the uncertainty that plagues the industry. Congress should also ensure that blockchain companies have a level playing field by removing barriers to access to banking and insurance products. Washington should also reform U.S. tax laws so that any movement of a digital asset will not result in a taxable event and record keeping nightmare. America should also follow the direction of China and other nations and examine the digitization of its own currency so that the US can defend the dollar’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

The strong growth of the US economy in the past three decades is mainly due to the early and extensive US investments in the Internet. American innovators helped design and build the infrastructure on which most of today’s economy rests. Thousands of companies benefiting from this technology have been spectacularly successful, bringing millions of Americans to work. As with other technologies, American innovators should focus on bringing the very best products and services to the market and not worrying about getting caught up in bureaucracy.

Timothy Furey, CFA, is the CEO of Brooklyn-based ConsenSys Digital Securities, one of the first digital asset investment banks in the United States.