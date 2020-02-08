Advertisement

Elle about Ben

What did you hope for?

A great date, a great anecdote, or both.

First impressions?

Oops, should have put on more …

What did you talk about

The blind date meta comment: how was your photo shoot? What will the guyliner say? Peep Show, and whether we were Marks or Jeremys. Personal finance (but in a fun way).

Any uncomfortable moments?

I have a feeling he might have been amazed when I went for the Amaro shot (there was biscotti!) And he ordered a suitable dessert.

Good table manners?

If the rule is that you only notice them when they’re bad, I haven’t noticed his.

The best thing about Ben?

He is obviously super smart, but wears it lightly. He is a big fan of Love Island – my favorite people go up and down.

Would you introduce him to your friends?

He would get in straight away.

Describe Ben in three words

Engaged, warm, insightful.

What do you think did he make of you?

Another agency for tick-borne meat allergies. Maybe a little intense.

Did you go anywhere

The bus, for the one-hour journey home – we got in just as well.

And … did you kiss?

No.

If you could change one in the evening, what would it be?

I actually had a great time and the best conversation I had in a long time. But I felt that the connection was more of interest and sensitivity than of romance.

Grades of 10?

8th.

Would you meet again

I know everyone says that and doesn’t mean it, but I would really like to be friends.

Ben on Elle

What did you hope for?

Find a connection with someone after a first date.

First impressions?

Wow … Elle is beautiful in a classic English way, like Emma Watson. She appears intelligent and committed.

What did you talk about

Niche dog breeds, the antipodes, the delights of Camberwell.

Any uncomfortable moments?

When she went for a formal handshake, I hugged. Even though I knew my date was Elle, I thought she meant Zoë – and that I might be on the wrong date.

Good table manners?

Excellent. She elegantly sliced ​​her ravioli.

The best thing about Elle?

I’m not sure I’ve ever met someone so eloquent – not really surprising given their job, I think.

Would you introduce them to your friends?

Certainly.

Describe Elle in three words

Charming, lively, passionate.

What do you think did she make of you?

I’m not sure there was a romantic connection, but I think we got along very well. It was a bit of a shock to see the restaurant close around us.

Did you go anywhere

Does it matter to drive home on the 42 bus?

And … did you kiss?

No … maybe her handshake was a sign of things to come.

If you could change one in the evening, what would it be?

Order more wine.

Grades of 10?

8th.

Would you meet again

I would like to be friends.

• Elle and Ben ate at Emilia’s Pasta, London E1.

