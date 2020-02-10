BLAST Premier 2020 series: planning, teams, prize pool and how to look

Advertisement

In September, BLAST announced their latest CS: GO (Counter-Strike Global Offensive) competition circuit – BLAST Premier – a global tournament series with a total prize pool of $ 4,250,000.

The series of tournaments will soon begin with the Spring Series in London. The best esports teams from all over the world will participate in the series, which extends over the year 2020. There are Spring and Fall Series together with a Showdown and a Global Final.

Advertisement

“BLAST came to all teams with a proposal that will transform the industry. We are convinced that the BLAST approach to producing top class entertainment will continue to attract a large new audience as a global series in cool locations, an innovative format and unique experiences, ”said Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality , on behalf of the 12 teams, via esports observer. “It was a no brainer to participate in all teams and players. We are happy to compete against each other. “

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2/7c/blast-premier-breakdown_a20dgy1qphhv1fgb8z2bu45ph.png?t=-311529641&w=500&quality=80

BLAST Premier rules

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuAfhDl4VwU (/ embed)

As the video above explains, BLAST Premier uses the best-of-3 matches in the series. There is also a new play-in system that gives every team the chance to qualify for both the Global Final and the two season finals.

For the Spring Series there are 12 teams divided into three groups, making it four teams in each group. These groups will compete one by one over a three-week period. The top six teams at the end of those three weeks advance to the Spring Final.

The six teams that did not qualify will get a second chance to compete in the Spring Showdown. BLAST Premier adds four additional teams to help compete in this section. The two best teams from the Spring Showdown will also compete in the Spring Final for a total of eight teams in the Final. The Fall series will follow the same format.

“We have spent months developing the right format,” said BLAST CEO Robbie Douek in a statement. “A format that will create the largest entertainment product for fans at events and viewers around the world. We believe we have perfected that format.”

According to the press release, BLAST Premier will achieve three things:

1. Improve the audience experience, in the arena and at home.

2. Tell the emotional stories behind the greatest heroes and villains of esports.

3. Enable the largest number of teams to participate in the most entertaining tournament series in the world.

How to view BLAST Premier Spring Series

In addition to the Blast Premier YouTube channel, you can watch BLAST Premier on DAZN. DAZN is a sports streaming service that requires a subscription. New viewers can sign up with a 1-month subscription for $ 19.99 or a 1-year subscription for $ 99.99. In addition to DAZN live events, subscribers have access to highlights, recaps, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports. In Canada, a monthly subscription is $ 20 CAD and an annual subscription is $ 150 CAD; there is also a free trial period in Canada.

BLAST Premier Spring Series teams

FaZe Clan

Team fluid

100 thieves

Astralis

complexity

Evil geniuses

G2 Esports

MIBR

navi

Nip

OG

Team Vitality

Group A: FaZe Clan, NiP, Team Liquid, MIBR

Group B: NaVi, Team Vitality, Astralis, Complexity

Group C: 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses, OG

BLAST Premier schedule

Spring Series

The Spring Series starts January 31, 2020 in London. The three groups will then compete over the next three weeks. The end date for the Spring Series is February 16, 2020.

group A

January 31st

FaZe final NiP (2-0)

Liquid final MiBR (2-0)

February 1

NiP final MiBR (2-1)

FaZe final Liquid (2-0)

February 2

Liquid final NiP (2-0)

FaZe final Liquid (2-0)

Group B.

February 7

Vitality final Natus Vincere (2-0)

Complexity final Astralis (2-0)

February 8th

Complexity final Vitality (2-0)

Natus Vincere final Astralis (2-1)

February 9th

Natus Vincere final Vitality (2-0)

Natus Vincere final Complexity (2-0)

Group C

February 14th

100 thieves versus G2

Malicious geniuses versus OG

15 February

TBD

February 16

TBD

The Spring Final is set for 1 June 2020 in Moscow and lasts three days.

Fall series

BLAST has not yet announced the start date for the Fall Series.

Global Final

BLAST has not yet announced the start date for the Global Final.

BLAST Premier prize pool

Event

Prize pool

Spring Series

$ 300,000

Spring Showdown

$ 325,000

Spring finale

$ 750,000

Fall series

$ 300,000

Fall Showdown

$ 325,000

Autumn final

$ 750,000

Global Final

$ 1,500,000

In total there will be $ 4,250,000 in prices for BLAST Premier.