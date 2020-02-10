BLAST Premier 2020 series: planning, teams, prize pool and how to look

In September, BLAST announced their latest CS: GO (Counter-Strike Global Offensive) competition circuit – BLAST Premier – a global tournament series with a total prize pool of $ 4,250,000.
The series of tournaments will soon begin with the Spring Series in London. The best esports teams from all over the world will participate in the series, which extends over the year 2020. There are Spring and Fall Series together with a Showdown and a Global Final.
“BLAST came to all teams with a proposal that will transform the industry. We are convinced that the BLAST approach to producing top class entertainment will continue to attract a large new audience as a global series in cool locations, an innovative format and unique experiences, ”said Nicolas Maurer, CEO of Team Vitality , on behalf of the 12 teams, via esports observer. “It was a no brainer to participate in all teams and players. We are happy to compete against each other. “
https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/2/7c/blast-premier-breakdown_a20dgy1qphhv1fgb8z2bu45ph.png?t=-311529641&w=500&quality=80
BLAST Premier rules
(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zuAfhDl4VwU (/ embed)
As the video above explains, BLAST Premier uses the best-of-3 matches in the series. There is also a new play-in system that gives every team the chance to qualify for both the Global Final and the two season finals.
For the Spring Series there are 12 teams divided into three groups, making it four teams in each group. These groups will compete one by one over a three-week period. The top six teams at the end of those three weeks advance to the Spring Final.
The six teams that did not qualify will get a second chance to compete in the Spring Showdown. BLAST Premier adds four additional teams to help compete in this section. The two best teams from the Spring Showdown will also compete in the Spring Final for a total of eight teams in the Final. The Fall series will follow the same format.
“We have spent months developing the right format,” said BLAST CEO Robbie Douek in a statement. “A format that will create the largest entertainment product for fans at events and viewers around the world. We believe we have perfected that format.”
According to the press release, BLAST Premier will achieve three things:
- 1. Improve the audience experience, in the arena and at home.
- 2. Tell the emotional stories behind the greatest heroes and villains of esports.
- 3. Enable the largest number of teams to participate in the most entertaining tournament series in the world.
How to view BLAST Premier Spring Series
In addition to the Blast Premier YouTube channel, you can watch BLAST Premier on DAZN. DAZN is a sports streaming service that requires a subscription. New viewers can sign up with a 1-month subscription for $ 19.99 or a 1-year subscription for $ 99.99. In addition to DAZN live events, subscribers have access to highlights, recaps, behind-the-scenes features, original shows and live reports. In Canada, a monthly subscription is $ 20 CAD and an annual subscription is $ 150 CAD; there is also a free trial period in Canada.
BLAST Premier Spring Series teams
- FaZe Clan
- Team fluid
- 100 thieves
- Astralis
- complexity
- Evil geniuses
- G2 Esports
- MIBR
- navi
- Nip
- OG
- Team Vitality
Group A: FaZe Clan, NiP, Team Liquid, MIBR
Group B: NaVi, Team Vitality, Astralis, Complexity
Group C: 100 Thieves, G2 Esports, Evil Geniuses, OG
BLAST Premier schedule
Spring Series
The Spring Series starts January 31, 2020 in London. The three groups will then compete over the next three weeks. The end date for the Spring Series is February 16, 2020.
group A
January 31st
FaZe final NiP (2-0)
Liquid final MiBR (2-0)
February 1
NiP final MiBR (2-1)
FaZe final Liquid (2-0)
February 2
Liquid final NiP (2-0)
FaZe final Liquid (2-0)
Group B.
February 7
Vitality final Natus Vincere (2-0)
Complexity final Astralis (2-0)
February 8th
Complexity final Vitality (2-0)
Natus Vincere final Astralis (2-1)
February 9th
Natus Vincere final Vitality (2-0)
Natus Vincere final Complexity (2-0)
Group C
February 14th
100 thieves versus G2
Malicious geniuses versus OG
15 February
TBD
February 16
TBD
The Spring Final is set for 1 June 2020 in Moscow and lasts three days.
Fall series
BLAST has not yet announced the start date for the Fall Series.
Global Final
BLAST has not yet announced the start date for the Global Final.
BLAST Premier prize pool
Event
Prize pool
Spring Series
$ 300,000
Spring Showdown
$ 325,000
Spring finale
$ 750,000
Fall series
$ 300,000
Fall Showdown
$ 325,000
Autumn final
$ 750,000
Global Final
$ 1,500,000
In total there will be $ 4,250,000 in prices for BLAST Premier.