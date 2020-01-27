Blake Lively wears a pink trench dress to kick off the 'Rhythm Section' Press Tour

Advertisement

Spotted in Manhattan: Blake Lively completely dressed up and back to style herself for a press trip. The former Gossip Girl star opted for a very vintage-inspired, feminine fatal look: a pink trench coat dress with black boots and leather gloves, plus lots of jewelry. With her hair attached to the sides and her deep crimson lips, a clear 1940s vibes is happening.

Why? It can be a nod to the appearance of one of her character Stephanie Patrick in the film. Vividly that look – naturally a disguise – teased on her Instagram. Patrick, as seen in the trailers, is determined to take revenge after her family was murdered. Lively plays the role in many different wigs to play the dark character:

The last time Lively made a press trip, she also chose outfits based on the character she played. Then she promoted A Simple Favor, where her character Emily always wore suits. So Lively wore suits for every press stop.

It is unclear whether this time the femme fatal motive lingers. However, this is Lively’s first press look of the decade and since the arrival of her third daughter at the end of the. summer.

By the way, explained to Women’s Wear Daily in March 2018, by the way, why she is her own stylist. “I have control issues and a big ego – that’s probably the honest answer (why I won’t hire a stylist),” according to the WWD reporter deadpanned before she became more serious. “I just like it. I love design and I love fashion and it’s a way to be creative. In my work I get creative, but it’s over a period of time and so many other people are involved, while this is a beginning, middle and end, and I get creative and there is an end date in the near future. It’s the same reason I like to do or cook my friends’ hair and makeup – you have to be creative and it While with my work you do it and then two years later it is It probably goes back to the control issues, it’s like: “Okay, I did it, I finished it, it’s done!”

