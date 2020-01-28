Blake Lively has become our unlikely source of winter glove inspo

Advertisement

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It is * definitely * time to add a pair of leather gloves to our wardrobe.

We’re all cold here in Canada. It is January, we have barely seen the sun for an hour or two in months, and although it has been a relatively mild winter so far, it is still necessary to wear several layers when we leave the house. A key element in our arsenal that invites you to keep warm and survive is the humble glove. Gloves that are not nearly as well recognized as other winter accessories are an indispensable addition to any winter ensemble. And if you’ve ever wondered how to wear gloves in a practical yet elegant way, Blake Lively is here to show you how.

The former Gossip Girl actress is on a press tour for her new film The Rhythm Section in New York and performed three times for the film yesterday. And with every stop we found that she was never without leather gloves.

The first thing she did was leave Lively in a blush pink Valentino trench coat, which she combined with oxblood leather gauntlets and a pair of laced boots in a matching shade.

Photo by Robert Kamau / GC Images

Later in the day, she exchanged her look in a floral midi dress with black knee-high Christian Louboutin boots and elbow-length black leather gloves. A pair of fishnets gave the ensemble an unexpected touch.

Photo by Robert Kamau / GC Images

Finally, she ended the day at the premiere of the film with the same Christian Louboutin boots, a strapless black velvet dress from Dolce & Gabbana, and the same black leather gloves.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

That morning Lively took off her gloves, demonstrating the strength of a versatile winter boot that reused her oxblood leather boots for a performance at Good Morning America.

Photo by Raymond Hall / GC Images

So the next time you buy winter accessories, check out Blake’s book and check the versatility of the piece (and thus the cost-per-wear potential). Your bank account and cloakroom will thank you.

