Blake Lively funny reveals that she uses her daughters as weights when training

In an interview for Vainness Honest, in which Blake Lively recorded a day on the set of her film “The Rhythm Part”, the actress revealed how she integrated her women into her “pretty crazy” exercise routine!

Being an actress means that an average working day can be pretty unconventional. And no doubt it was just that for Blake Lively when she made her latest film The Rhythm Part. The 32-year-old actress revealed in an entertaining video interview with Vainness Honest on January 31 that she reconciled work and motherhood. Somehow, actually. “I woke up at 5 a.m., which is largely due to the fact that I took on responsibility for the mother with my women,” she said throughout the interview. “Have breakfast with them, hang out with them, exercise with them. “Trigger, I didn’t want to get up earlier.” But wait, did we learn that correctly?

Sure, Blake said that she would really train with her daughters – Inez Reynolds, 3 and James Reynolds, 5 – whom she shares with husband Ryan Reynolds, 43 when she signed up for the film. The Gossip Lady’s alum continued to reveal the fascinating resources she would get in “fairly curvy form” for her film. “I could really get up and train with my women,” she said. “So I could use them as weights. As an alternative to wearing a weight vest, I was able to dress my kids. “

Now that her days on the set of The Rhythm Part were way behind her, Blake said that “I’m just eating donuts now.” Actually? Who wouldn’t! After filming was completed, Ryan and Blake released a brand new addition to their household after welcoming their third daughter in August 2019. The information about the start of the couple’s third daughter was not released until October 2019, when they decided to take care of something private.

However, Blake now seems to have a full set of weights and another one for future train periods! The actress clearly confirmed to her followers how current it can be to become a working actress and a full-time mother with her interview. As their household grows, fans can’t wait to see Blake and Ryan continue to involve their cute women in their hectic, high-profile jobs!