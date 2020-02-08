BLACKPINK is recognized as the best artist of 2019 in China

Advertisement

FLASH! The women close in 2019 with an upswing and have simply received one of the vital awards of their profession.

The Tencent Music Leisure Awards were held in Chinese this weekend, and BLACKPINK was one of many profitable teams. We’ll let you know all the key points about his final performance.

The group has built a reputation in the music industry, and has even managed to become part of the Coachella competition. Their accomplishments in these 12 months have enabled them to win a prize like a Korean Daesang. AAAAHHH !!!

BLACKPINK was awarded “Best Japanese and Korean Artist of the Last 12 Months” at the gala. With the hashtag # BLACKPINK1stAsianDAESANG, the fandom wanted to have fun on social networks. BLINK is happy with the women.

LAS CHICAS ACABAN DE GANAR SU PRIMER DAESANG COMO MEJOR ARTISTA COREANO Y JAPONES DE MIS NENAS DIOS POR FIN # BLACKPINK1stAsianDAESANG

pic.twitter.com/tQBpmIcMer

– tina (@ jisoouI) December 8, 2019