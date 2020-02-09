Black Lightning Video: Marvin Jones III raises Tobias' unlikely alliance against season three's Markovia threat

Advertisement

Black Lightning ended the second season when Tobias Whale was directed to a meta-human black website called “The Pit”. But can the ultimate freedom of the Huge Dangerous be at least thanks to its heroic arch enemy?

Marvin Jones III, who speaks to TVLine in the video above, lists some of his favorite moments from Tobias from the second round of the CW drama, along with one that, you might say, was “spine”.

Jones then makes a recommendation to his character – especially with regard to his therapy for women – and evaluates his total suitability as a boss. (Do you have to be on Whale’s payroll?)

Jones wonders if the all-new risk posed by Markovia is likely to be the most unlikely when season three begins on Monday, October 21 (where the superhero drama now comes from All American) alliances between Tobias and Black Lightning.

If the worst contains the worst, should Jefferson kindle his nemesis to identify Freeland’s higher good?

Watch the video questions and answers above, then share your personal hopes for season three.

