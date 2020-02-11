Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13 Rate: Book of Markovia: Chapter 4

Advertisement

This Black Lightning review includes spoilers.

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13

Last week, Black Lightning gave way to the Markovians and took them from the Boogeymen Odell evokes to justify the existence of the A.S.A.s in Freeland, to real and tangible threats that cross towards the Pierces and have turned Black Lightning into an enemy. Even though we’ve seen Markovians before, it was always smaller teams or people, hardly an intimidating pressure that was enough to even a small part of this reaction of the A.S.A. This week Black Lightning is taking a crew to Markovia to save Lynn, and that any modification …

In Markovia, Lynn hardly stays collective because she suffers from the retreat from inexperienced Gentle. (Still, I’m not happy that history wanted Lynn to hold on to Inexperienced Gentler, and I’m willing to pay back this individual option.) However, she hasn’t misplaced her thoughts completely and willingly refuses to use the metastabilizer for Markovia work . When Mosin’s shock collar proves ineffective to match Lynn, Gravedigger (Wayne Brady) intervenes and uses his energy to “urge” (pressure) to work on the metastabilizing agent. However, when Jace explains how his powers work, Lynn counteracts them by taking mica (which breaks the constraint), then pretending to create a cure while secretly engaging in a technique to free herself. Her thoughts!

In the meantime, Freeland is preparing Jefferson’s meeting of household mates and friends with the A.S.A. to arrange his Markovia incident to save Lynn and improve Tobias. Unfortunately, most of the crew are not trained, and they fail to simulate their deliberate attack. Jennifer asks Khalil to commit the crew and uses his feelings for her and his debt to Painkiller to help convince him. However, he refuses and I respect him to hell, even if I don’t absolutely agree with his reasoning. Jefferson catches him just before the escape and is ready to persuade him to attach it.

The partnership between the A.S.A. and Jefferson’s squad is weak and the tensions in the group are excessive. As soon as they arrive in Markovia, they break up into smaller groups, one to get Tobias and one to free Lynn. However, Brandon immediately goes to see Dr. Seek (and kill) Jace. On the way to Lynn, Khalil encounters Gravedigger and they fight each other in one of the cleanest fights I’ve seen this season. The choreography is tight and the movement of the digital camera gives you an overview of how effective these men are and how much destruction they do to enemies that are much less evenly matched.

We also see a shocking gift of energy and talent from some crew members. We already know that the pierces are a pressure, but it’s a deal all the time to see how they go out. Grace moves to Mosin to gain access to this ability and easily kills two armed guards. We usually don’t see her stunt, which is a shame, but this proves that she’s an asset, and hopefully it means that she’ll be happy about her additional transfer. Brandon may be the most effective among them, but all he has to do is grasp his feelings, so he goes out of his way and may do an excessive amount. When he tries to kill Jace, Grayle is forced to immobilize him. Most likely, he would have introduced prime number construction for all of them.

Lynn’s superpower is her intelligence and ingenuity. She convinces Gravedigger that his blood should speed up the manufacture of the drug and uses it to quickly connect to his powers. She did this the night she freed Tobias and the way she stood up to a direct blow from him. She urges Mosin to take her out, and it is just fortunate that her household already had escape technology in place, or she could be “free” in another country that, along with her personality, is subject to vigorous hostilities. Excellent timing – we love it when the celebrities meet.

This entire season was up to two main themes: Freeland’s confrontation with the A.S.A. and the confrontation of the A.S.A. with Markovia. We have already seen Jefferson, Anissa and the Resistance pull the A.S.A. several times, but now the greater risk has forced the 2 opposing sides to unite under a typical purpose. Each side should weigh up their own efforts toward the curiosity of their hesitant allies, and I expect we’ll see much more push and pull between the ASs. and Freeland’s most interesting. The Markovians will undoubtedly retaliate and Freeland could be a lively zone of conflict. The Pierces, the Resistance and the A.S.A. should adapt.

The authors always tried this season to draw the attention of most of the characters to these central conflicts with stories that feel really deliberate and purposeful. With the exception of Lala and Woman Eve, there aren’t many issues that are getting out of control, and I think their revival will come to fruition in Season 4. At the moment I’m curious to see what happens when Markovia knocks on Freeland’s door. How will the city react to the risk and who will approach it?