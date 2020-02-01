Advertisement

The battle comes to Black Lightning’s Freeland, courtesy of the Marvovians. What does that mean for the Pierce household in season three of the CW superhero collection?

“That means we won’t always be at peace quickly,” sighed Cress Williams as she went to TVLine’s Comedian-Con Suite in San Diego. And because of the “international” nature of this new risk, Christine Adams explained: “You won’t be able to see the characters in their pure atmosphere for a while.

“It’s practically like a completely different gift in one method,” added Adams. “There are no Pierce dinners on the horizon!”

Additionally in the video Q & A above:

* China Anne McClain shares her desire for additional household teams

* Jordan Calloway, who plays Khalil, points out that the risk of Markovia can get a certain face. (At least in the comedian books he says: “Markovians open up a lot, all of you!”)

* Marvin Jones III and Calloway return to one of the scariest moments of season two

* Adams teases a “transformation” for Lynn’s relationship with the ominous agent Odell

* Calloway’s presence at Comedian-Con means Khalil will step out of his pod, right?

* And finally, a fake member reveals that it will be “particularly effective” in season 3.

Black Lightning will return as the lead actor on All American on Monday, October 21st.

