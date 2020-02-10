Advertisement

Bitcoin is over $ 10,000 again. The recent upward momentum of the largest cryptocurrency has pushed it beyond this psychologically significant level for the first time since October, according to Bitstamp prices on Sunday. According to Bloomberg, it rose 4.3% on Monday from just under $ 10,163 on Friday and grew about 40% this year.

The five-digit fraction is due to an equity rally in which the S&P 500 index has reached new highs due to fears that the corona virus could slow global growth.

“The rally is part of a broader call for high-risk assets as optimism increases that the effects of corona viruses may be limited to the first quarter and optimism that China will play well in phase 2 trade talks with the US,” said Ed Moya. Senior Market Analyst at Oanda.

Cryptocurrencies have seen an upward trend throughout the year. Some analysts and digital asset enthusiasts are suggesting that they have benefited from safe haven games as geopolitical concerns persist across the globe.

“There is certainly a story in the investment community that Bitcoin is consolidating its place as a store of value, safe haven and inflation hedge,” said Michael Sonnenshein, general manager of Grayscale Investments, in an interview at Bloomberg’s New York headquarters is a guide, the upcoming halving, which is expected to take place in May, could also affect the price of the token, he said.

Some Bitcoin enthusiasts expect further growth. Rob Sluymer of Fundstrat Global Advisors sees an increase in the second quarter of this year to trade in the $ 10,000 to $ 11,000 range. Mike McGlone, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, continues to see the prospects for 2020 for the largest digital token as favorable. “Similar to gold, positive fundamentals are likely to prolong Bitcoin’s price hike,” he wrote in a February 5 note.

Bitcoin peaked at nearly $ 20,000 in December 2017 and ended the year up 1,400% when the cryptocurrency broke into the mainstream. It fell 74% next year before recovering almost 100% in 2019.

