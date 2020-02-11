Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – The weekend brought good and bad news for Warner Bros.’s new Birds of Prey release: running the North American box office cost $ 33 million, but a superhero film did poorly.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the 3-day gross profit reported by Exhibitor Relations magazine was one of the lowest domestic launches for a studio superhero film in years.

The film with Margot Robbie as a former Joker friend Harley Quinn has received generally strong reviews.

The film by young Chinese-American director Cathy Yan has been reported to cost just under $ 100 million – the lowest budget of any installment in the DC Extended Universe.

Sony’s action comedy Bad Boys for Life, starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as smart detectives, slipped only one step after spending three weeks in the box and raised $ 12 million.

Both films may have suffered from the Oscar weekend when viewers showed renewed interest in 1917, the pre-show favorite for the Oscar for Best Film, which eventually went to Parasite on Sunday.

In 1917, director Sam Mendes’s gripping and technically impressive war film earned $ 9.2 million for the weekend, just slightly less than the week before.

In 4th was another universal picture, Dolittle, based on the children’s book about a veterinarian who can talk to animals. With a cast led by Robert Downey Jr. and Emma Thompson, the poorly reviewed film brought in $ 6.5 million.

And in fifth place, one place higher than last week, was Sony’s Jumanji: The Next Level with $ 5.6 million. Dwayne (“The Rock”) Johnson and Kevin Hart are transported back to a dangerous video game world.

The top 10 were rounded off by:

The Gentlemen ($ 4.2 million)

Gretel and Hansel ($ 3.6 million)

Little women ($ 2.4 million)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ($ 2.3 million)

Knives Out ($ 2.3 million)

– Rappler.com