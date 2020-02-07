Advertisement

Halsey was already flirting with Nu-Metal when I saw the single “Nightmare” last year, which I really liked. Now, after their hit album Manic, the pop shapeshifter is using the soundtrack for the new Harley Quinn film Birds Of Prey for all of Metalcore.

Birds Of Prey: Megan Thee Stallion, Normani, Doja Cat and Saweetie can also be seen on the album. For her contribution “Experiment On Me” Halsey brought nothing other than Bring Me The Horizon to offer her a breathtaking Metalcore background. It’s a full-fledged heavy rock song, the loudest and most aggressive she has ever released. Think of it as their “Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me” I think? The topic seems to be a matter that justifies Halsey: “Who needs a why with so many exes?”

Listen below.

Birds Of Prey: The album is now available on Atlantic. Birds of prey (and the incredible emancipation of a Harley Quinn) are now in theaters.