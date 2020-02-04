Birds of Prey soundtrack: full tracklist & details

Advertisement

The brand new birds of prey The film has a lot to offer – a solid mix of able girls, killer fight scenes, and electrical images – but one of the weather conditions that hold all of these elements together is the film’s soundtrack. Warner Bros. has started the full observation checklist for Birds of prey: the album, a glimpse of what you’re looking for in retail when this movie hits theaters on February 7th.

Birds of prey: the album was put collectively by the identical people who did that Suicide Mission Soundtrack and options 15 tracks by female artists. Artists at the gathering include: Halsey, Doja Cat, Charlotte Lawrence and Saweetie & Galxara. The first single to be released was “Diamonds” by Megan Thee Stallion and Normani, h, adopted by “Jokes on You” by Charlotte Lawrence, “Boss Bitch” by Doja Cat and “Sway with Me” by Saweetie and Galxara.

Birds of prey: the album can be launched by Atlantic Information the same day because the film’s debut. Try the complete one birds of prey Soundtrack Track List:

Doja Cat – “Boss Bitch”

Whipped Cream (feat. Child Goth) – “So Dick”

Megan Thee Stallion & Normani – “Diamonds”

Saweetie & Galxara – “Sway With Me”

Charlotte Lawrence – “Joke is on you”

Maisie Peters – “smile”

Cyn – “Lonely Gun”

Halsey – “experiment on me”

Jucee Froot – “Danger”

Okay.Flay – “Dangerous memory”

Sofi Tukker – “feeling good”

Lauren Jauregui – “Invisible Chains”

Black Canary – “It’s a man’s world”

Summer time Walker – “I will just love you a little extra child”

Adona – “Hit me with your best shot”

