Birds of prey prove that action films are also for women

Advertisement

In Hollywood, there has long been a concept that men consider certain types of films (films, science fiction, horror) and women consider others (romantic comedies, romantic dramas, romantic dramas), usually making financial and inventive decisions Films in these special genres for these special genders.

This can change slowly with films like birds of prey, a female-made ensemble film that believes that there are tons of women and girls who like films with killer-fight choreography, stylized violence and the high-stakes that include Gore – and vice versa, the films with women’s front Not only for women and girls.

“It’s utter nonsense. I hate it,” writer Christina Hodson says of the concept that women and girls don’t consider movies when Solar talks about their last week in London. “I understand. We should be talking about female and female films all the time now, and that’s a factor. I’m very happy that it doesn’t make up half of the dialogue.”

Advertisement

Margot Robbie, who repeats it Suicide Mission act as Harley Quinn for birds of prey, expressed the same weariness for dialogue.

“I think we’re going straight into a world where gender fluidity is clearly becoming the norm, which is unimaginable,” says Robbie. “I hope that gets into the film business by not categorizing what individuals like and dislike. The result of artworks is subjective. It’s like saying that individuals just in case they do Like music. ” are from this nation. It is ridiculous. I am really glad that we will break the mildew. Hopefully it would just be the brand new norm. “

While people of all sexes are constantly represented in the fan base for cinema films, there are some films that better welcome women and girls to the narrative and cinema films that are not.

“I think that quite a few feature films weren’t necessarily made for women, or definitely didn’t deal with female characters in the essentially most respectful way,” says director Cathy Yan. Historically, genres encoded as “male” have few, if any, female characters. Those who play ladies in speaking roles usually forged the girl because of the girlfriend’s character or at best the smurfette. That is the reason birds of prey Only by forging different girls does it feel mechanically so subversive.

“I think that’s a very strange idea, honestly,” says birds of prey Producer Sue Kroll. “You know, just as you hear that guys don’t think about seeing women in a movie like this. None of this is true. It’s an incredible story. I think this movie has a bit of everything in motion is so focused and exciting, exciting and endemic to our world. Do you know what you can’t love about it?

birds of prey will be released on February 7th. Hear more from our interviews with the fake and creators, along with their favorite films, at …

<noscript><iframe frameborder="0" width="640" height="360" src="https://www.dailymotion.com/embed/video/x7rhycd?autoPlay=1&mute=1" allowfullscreen="" allow="autoplay"></noscript>

Kayti Burt is an editor for the protection of books, television, films and fan traditions solar, Find out more about her work here or follow her on Twitter @kaytiburt.