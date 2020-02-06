Birds of prey | Movie review

Advertisement

The pitch: They say that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. In fact, they sing it in Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn). In a fantasy sequence. But more on that later. Could be.

To be more specific, diamonds can have a laser-encrusted coding that allows criminals to access an offshore bank account with all the world’s money to fund infinite crimes. Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) is on the trail of this diamond. Diamonds in particular are a good excuse to get things going in Birds of Prey, the dizzying sticker actioner.

Also on the trail of the diamond: the gangster Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor, who eats all the ham), who is fired with nepotism and a salmon blazer and has to take over Gotham; Roman’s buddy, Victor Zsasz (Chris Messina), a gold-toothed lancing machine; Dinah Lance (Jurnee Smollett-Bell), Roman’s frighteningly high club singer and driver; Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez, better than ever), a burnt-out detective who is just trying to do the right thing in a man’s police department; and Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), a bow-wielding, socially awkward assassin. They all want the stone that is currently in the gut of a young pickpocket named Cassandra (Ella Jay Basco). Yes, she swallowed the diamond.

Egg on egg on egg on the face: The diamond stuff? It’s an excuse to get a decent number of characters on the screen in a kaleidoscopic chase strip with personality to burn.

Sequin Fanny back-level visuals, wise-ass gags and non-sequiturs fire a lot in Birds of Prey. There is the erotically photographed repair of an egg sandwich, which is one of the sensual sounds of Barry White and is happily told by an enchanted Robbie. There are text and doodle gags that keep popping up to remind viewers who characters are and how Harley Quinn annoyed them. “Grievance:” is the label that is used over and over again. Even the opening credits come straight from the Ren & Stimpy school to illustrate the background story and references of the titular antihero (“I have a doctorate, motherfucker!”).

Do you need more overexcitement? How about Quinn’s constant costume changes, including looks like puffy gold jumpsuits and a jacket adorned with tattered police tape? Dozens of rings looped over Dinah’s hair. Roman’s fetishistic collection of tribal masks and monogrammed gloves. Margarita breaks off. Cucumber water. A shotgun full of glitter projectiles. Clown-face tattoos. Self-mutilation. A creepy funhouse. Chases. Shootings. Baseball bat to the brain. Facial skin removal. Hard needle drops from “Barracuda” and “Love Rollercoaster”. Flashbacks. Fourth wall breaking zinger. Punching. To step. Broken leg with a hammer (and platforms). MORE MORE MORE: A spin-off based on DC properties.

Birds of prey only pile it up, and the longer the film runs, the less strenuous it feels and the more insane it gets. Director Cathy Yan and writer Christina Hodson bring attitude, charisma and dynamism to the point for a proverbially fun comic book. The motivations are less important than the material if that makes sense. Here, too, diamond extraction is irrelevant. These strange people, how they behave, their quirks, their fashion sense, their skills with weapons and what color does it all have a frame? It depends and there are many really good things to rub your eyes with. And through this lens, Birds of Prey looks like Tony Scott is coming back to make a fuchsia funk camp actioner.

The film’s galloping cadence keeps even the thinner moments airy. If the material becomes stiff, go to the next step. Change the conversation as they say. Harley turns to end all bends, but just as things start to get tragic, the film is about how Dinah beat up bad guys. Deserved by Zsasz, who dismembered the people? Han and Hodson whip over to McGregor and dress up over Boogers. Birds of Prey does everything it can to keep things alive and does it on its own.

Clips the Wings, maybe just a little: But would it have killed editors Jay Cassidy and Evan Schiff to slow down? Look, the decorations are an explosion. A stuffed beaver in a tutu? In a room with a hyena? Followed by Harley watching Looney Tunes eating cereal? Big! Always get ideas from the Mayhem portfolio by Lisa Frank. But on the way there, the narrative struggles that all plates turn at once.

Cassidy and Schiff want to deconstruct Birds of Prey and something like pulp fiction for the youngsters. They open a scene and then let Quinn pause to tell how yesterday’s events led to this moment. In fact, she does it several times at one point. A shot in a police station rattles through four flashbacks. This way, you slow down a film that was in a state of perfect dynamics.

Lazy game: On the other hand, the action scenes are Boss and Robbie is a star. A staaaaaahhhh. She has a moment here, which some call Nicolas Cage-in-1996, as a talent valued by the academy that explodes in a show full of blows and screen presence. She has Rick James aura, baby. She took a heavily signed supporting character from a David Ayer film, made herself a superpower and turned her Harley mix into an A-List showcase with Birds of Prey.

Imagine if you like: the bad guys are on the run in their black limousines and Harley has to catch up. What is your vehicle for tracking? A scooter? A tank? No, roller skates of the 80s. After the staging of the John Wick team (Chad Stahelski headed the second unit), Harley swings and whirls the men’s faces and smashes them with their own colorful wheels. You sold crazy. She sees the part. And these joys and credibility of undeniable star power are hard to find these days.

judgment: Here is a comic film that doesn’t necessarily strive for great power, even if it gives Robbie more time and pathos than in her time with Suicide Squad. No, Birds of Prey is dumber and leafier than the latest hits. This is a comic film that feels like it’s tied together from a bunch of Bazooka Joe strips. It’s a big ball of candy that is squeezed and hurled against the wall, and we’re all invited to happily take a bite out of the crime.

Where does it play Birds of Prey is nesting on thousands of American screens this weekend.

