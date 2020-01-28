BIRDS OF PREY explores GOTHAM from HARLEY QUINN’s point of view

Advertisement

Credits: Warner Bros.

Credits: Warner Bros.

Advertisement

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) Director Cathy Yan presents a slightly biased new vision of Gotham City in the film – a vision not based on Batman’s larger-than-life presence, but based on Harley’s perspective at street level.

“I knew I wanted to create another type of Gotham, through Harley’s eyes, that we hadn’t really seen before. You know, Batman’s Gotham is really those tall, bold art deco towers – like the city center of Manhattan, “said Yan. Variety. “I thought this Gotham should feel different. It’s the world of Harley Quinn. It’s a little bit more crisp, it’s a little more from the suburbs. On top of that, I also wanted to make sure that “It was more intense and colorful. It’s grainy, but at the same time, people are having fun. People haven’t given up yet. It’s not a sad world where nothing works.”

Yan, a first studio director, based her vision of the film partly on her own experiences by making independent films.

“I linked it to my personal growth. This is Harley and the other birds that are growing, recognizing that they are stronger together than they are apart,” said Yan. “I gravitated toward this feeling. I felt like I was living a lot of similar self-awareness, realizing that like, yeah, I can be a director, I can do it. Ultimately settling in that confidence.”

And Yan received direct support from her fellow superhero directors – including 1984 Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins.

“I had such institutional support from the start. But at the same time, every day, I remember being very concerned that I had never done this before,” said Yan. “I actually called Patty Jenkins during the preparation and I wonder,” What am I doing? “(Laughs) She said to me,” You have to remember that nobody knows this movie as much as you do. That’s what makes you the director. “And it was really, really useful.”

Birds of prey will be released in theaters on February 7.

Advertisement