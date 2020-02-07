BIRDS OF PREY earned $ 4 million in domestic previews on Thursday

Advertisement

Credit: Warner Bros.

Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) According to Variety, $ 4 million was raised for the preview at the box office at home on Thursday evening.

Hollywood retailers extrapolate this into a domestic opening weekend projection of $ 50-55 million, shortly before Warner Bros.’s own projections of $ 45 million.

The film’s predecessor, Suicide Squad, who introduced Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, posted $ 133.7 million on its opening weekend in August 2016.

Joker, the last DC theatrical release (which also took place in Gotham City but doesn’t connect to Joker) birds of prey Continuity) earned $ 13.3 million in Thursday night’s home premieres, setting a record for an R-rated movie.