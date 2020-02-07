BIRDS OF PREY a great translation of their HARLEY QUINN Run

Advertisement

Margot Robbie, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini and Amanda Conner

Credit: Paperfilms

Advertisement

Credit: Warner Bros.

When Harley Quinn returns to the screen this weekend, Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner – the comic book creators to whom Harley’s modern interpretation is most attributed – don’t just do that Birds of prey (and the fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn) Film a thumbs up, but think they run on DCs Harley Quinn Title informed the film directly.

The Harley Quinn Co-authors (and real married couples) attended the London premiere of the film on January 29 and recognized several elements from the start Harley Quinn – from the film’s post-joker separation to Harley’s appearance in a roller derby.

birds of prey plays Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, a repetition of her role as a suicide squad. When the film begins, Harley separates from her evil friend Joker and because she is no longer under his protection, Harley is targeted by the evil billionaire Roman Sionis (played by Ewan McGregor). To defend himself, Harley teams up with the “Birds of Prey” (a female team title straight from the comics), including Cassandra Cain (played by Ella Jay Basco), Huntress / Helena Bertinelli (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary / Dinah Lance (June Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez).

While primarily as birds of prey The film mainly focuses on Harley himself (and is often told by her), which explains its subtitle: The fantastic emancipation of a Harley Quinn,

Credit: Tula Lotay (DC)

Conner and Palmiotti have theirs Harley Quinn Series in 2013, and although Harley Quinn had been Joker’s girlfriend for a few decades (first in an episode of Batman: The Animated Series and later in comics), Palmiotti and Conner’s run separated her from the clown of crime and gave her new life ,

The series surprisingly also became one of DC’s best-selling titles – and solo kick-ass Harley established himself as one of the publisher’s most popular icons – the “fourth pillar” of DC, according to DC’s chief creative officer / co-publisher, Jim Lee.

Next week Palmiotti and Conner meet again to start a new four-issue series entitled Harley Quinn and The Birds of Prey. This story begins exactly where the four-year run against Harley Quinn ended. The series will be part of DC’s out-of-continuity black label line, and Conner will supply the interior.

Newsarama spoke to Conner and Palmiotti about their reaction to the film, whether Conner’s art style influenced the film’s visual language and what they thought of Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn.

Newsarama: Amanda and Jimmy, see the trailers for that birds of prey Film, I was impressed with how similar it feels when you walk on Harley Quinn. From the “bad separation” with Joker to the solo trip to the city to many visual gags – it seemed very familiar to me. Did you see the film and how much do you think the film is inspired by your work on the Harley?

Amanda Conner: We saw the film!

Amanda Conner, Christina Hodson and Jimmy Palmiotti

Credit: Paperfilms

Jimmy Palmiotti: Yes! DC was really nice. We went to London for the premiere. We saw the film and then talked to Christina (Hodson), the screenwriter and Margot, and talked about the film.

And absolutely, there is so much of the books on the screen.

I mean, just the first idea – you know, she left the Joker – until we see her in a roller derby, we see her obsessed with food …

Our first film had a number of assassins hired to hire them, and we see that in the film.

There are many things.

And the film is so much fun.

Conner: It’s a lot of fun, yes.

Palmiotti: A really good girl power film that I like.

Credit: Warner Bros.

NRAMA: Has it remained fairly faithful to this source material?

Conner: Yes, it has really stayed true. It’s pretty satisfying.

Palmiotti: Yes, it was so much fun to see it. And Margot is fantastic at it.

NRAMA: It is interesting that you say that. I think there are very few people who would call comic readers Harley Quinn character experts – and you two definitely belong – so I was amazed at your reaction to the actress’s portrayal. What was particularly striking about it?

Palmiotti: She’s just an amazing Harley Quinn. Your facial expressions are so exaggerated and wonderful. It’s just fascinating to look at on the screen.

Credit: Warner Bros.

NRAMA: Amanda, facial expressions are a kind of strength of yours, and they were also an important visual part of your run on Harley Quinn. Do you feel that part of Margot Robbie’s portrayal comes from your art?

Conner: Hopefully! (Laughs) I would like to believe that!

This is my favorite activity on earth, facial expressions and body language. It’s one thing that makes me go back to comics – I can do all kinds of crazy, funny faces and anything.

Margot really seemed to be doing it on screen.

Palmiotti: Yes, she told us that she researched it. We caught her reading the comics.

She really loved the material – the comic material – and just did a great translation for the screen. I haven’t really seen a lot of things like that, from the comics to the screen.

Everyone did a great job in this film. It is so much fun.

Margot Robbie, Jimmy Palmiotti, Paul Dini and Amanda Conner

Credit: Paperfilms

NRAMA: Reviews have emphasized that the film is fast-paced and has fun confidently ripping comic books – another thing that seems to go back to your run.

Palmiotti: Yes, the sound is definitely like in the comics. It is dark but funny. It is random. It is very energetic.

And as Amanda found out that she made a different Harley costume all the time – use that in the movie too. We see Harley wearing all kinds of outfits and changing clothes.

Photo credit: Amanda Conner / Paul Mounts (DC / Black Label)

Conner: I also have to attribute this to (artist) Chad (Hardin).

Palmiotti: Yes, Chad and Amanda had that in the comic book. But we see a lot of it in the film. Nobody wears anything for too long.

Again, it’s not like superhero films where Batman is always in a Batman suit or this guy is always in one suit or another.

It takes a lot of freedom and has a lot of fun with the characters. And I think we’ve always tried that with the comics. So it’s really nice to see it on the big screen.

Check out Newsarama next week and learn more from Conner and Palmiotti about Harley Quinn and The Birds of Prey.