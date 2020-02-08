Advertisement

Aadhaar cards are a must for everyone. Aadhaar can be applied for by anyone of any age, including newborns and children, and the twelve-digit identification number issued by the Indian Unique Identification Authority (UIDAI) can be used as identity (ID) evidence.

The enrollment in Aadhaar for children is quite similar to that for adults. Parents must go to the nearest registration center and fill out the registration form. The Aadhaar card for a child is issued free of charge. No biometric data are collected in children under 5 years of age

A child’s Aadhaar number is assigned taking into account the UID of the parents. However, it is required that the child ages 5 and 15 update their demographic data (ten-finger biometry, facial photo and iris scan).

“Remember to take your child to nearby Aadhaar Kendra for the mandatory biometric update, at 5 years old and again at 15 years old. This is important to keep your child’s information up to date and make it easier for the child to use Aadhaar when needed, “said UIDAI in a tweet.

How do I apply for the Aadhaar card for children?

Contact the nearest Aadhaar center to register your child.

The hair of the parents or guardians is required together with the child’s birth certificate.

Biometrics are not collected from children up to the age of five.

The child’s Aad hair is linked to the parent’s Aad hair.

Documents required

Child’s birth certificate OR photo ID of the child’s school.

Aadhaar card details of the child’s parents.

Proof of address and ID of the child’s parents.

How to book an appointment for the Aadhar card for children online

1) Visit the UIDAI website and go to the registration link for the Aadhaar card.

2) Enter details such as the child’s name, parent’s cell phone number, and parent’s email ID.

3) After filling in the personal data, enter the demographic data.

4) Now click on the ‘Fix appointment’ button.

5) Do not forget to take all the necessary documents and the reference number with you, along with a printout of the form for the appointment in the middle.

6) All documents are checked in the center. If the child is over 5 years old, after the check is completed, their biometric data will be recorded and linked to their Aadhaar card.

The child needs to update his / her biometrics when they are 5 years and 15 years old. This is absolutely free and no document is required to update the biometrics. You only need to take the child and his / her Aadhaar to a nearby Aadhaar Kendra.

