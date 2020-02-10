Billy Porter's Oscars necklace is made from laboratory-grown diamonds

Advertisement

Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images

With more than 500 diamonds set in 18 carat white gold, the necklace was inspired by “the natural wonder of a celestial supernova”.

The 2020 Academy Awards began with an exuberant musical performance by Janelle Monae, accompanied by Billy Porter dressed in new crimson silk and a gold feather duster. But perhaps the most eye-catching thing about the set was her sparkling diamond necklace. Designed especially for the occasion, the necklace is a partnership between the diamond company Diamond Foundry based in San Francisco and the high jewelry brand Lark & ​​Berry.

“The opportunity for Billy to wear our jewelry is an incredible honor,” said Laura Chavez, founder of Lark & ​​Berry. “He is such an inspiring icon; not only for his larger-than-life appearance that we all want to be able to remove, but also for his talent for advancing current problems faster than they normally would. “

Photo by Santiago Felipe / Getty Images for ABA

Awareness of laboratory-grown diamonds, also known as cultivated diamonds, has grown exponentially in recent years. Diamond Foundry’s zero carbon footprint diamonds, which are produced sustainably in a laboratory instead of being obtained in an ecological mining process, have attracted investors such as environmental activist and actor Leonardo DiCaprio. Lark & ​​Berry, founded in 2018, is the first high-end designer jewelry brand in the world to use only diamonds and cultured stones. Celebrities like Emma Watson and Meghan Markle – both of whom wore pieces from Kimai, a laboratory-grown diamond company based in Antwerp – explore this new frontier of fine jewelry for their public appearances, and according to the BBC, “close 70% of millennials are considering buying a laboratory-grown alternative “due to the environmental and humanitarian costs of conventional diamond mining.

The Lark & ​​Berry x Diamond Foundry necklace is part of a limited edition 3-piece collection that includes a set of long earrings and a pair of studs, and will soon be available for purchase.

