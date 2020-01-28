Billionaire apologizes to Donald Trump for saying Africa loves you

Advertisement

A South African billionaire has apologized for saying to President Donald Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week that “Africa loves you”.

A video of Patrice Motsepe’s statements to Mr. Trump went viral on social media and sparked outrage among people who disagreed with Mr. Motsepe and harassed him for speaking for the Africans.

In the video you can hear Mr. Motsepe saying to Mr. Trump during a dinner together: “Africa loves America. Africa loves you. It is very, very important.

“We want America to do well. We want you to do it well.

“America’s success is the success of the rest of the world.”

In response to Mr. Motsepe’s introduction, Mr. Trump said, “You have done a great job, thank you.”

Mr Motsepe’s comments met with criticism even from some South African cabinet ministers. Treasury Secretary Tito Mboweni said the billionaire’s views do not match those of the government.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial prime minister Sihle Zikalala was less direct and said Trump was not a friend of the ruling party of the African National Congress, and South Africa had nothing to benefit from the US president.

Mr Trump has been criticized for his comments on Africa, including one that compared African nations to a dirty latrine, leading to widespread anger from Africans and even heads of state.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Motsepe said the debate over his comments exposed him to different views.

“I have a duty to listen to these different views and I apologize.

“I don’t have the right to speak for anyone but myself,” he said.

Mr. Motsepe said his comments partially aim to stimulate discussions between the Trump administration and African political leaders.

Marine One with US President Donald Trump to the Davos landing zone in Switzerland (Evan Vucci / AP)

Mr. Motsepe, the first black African on the Forbes billionaires list and brother-in-law of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, attended a dinner with managing directors from around the world, including FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the managing directors of Siemens and Saudi Aramco and in the Ivory Coast Chief Executive of Credit Suisse, Tidjane Thiam.

