Billie Eilish's quotes that criticized hip hop disappointed some fans

Advertisement

Fans of Billie Eilish who are also hip-hop fans are likely to feel a little bit conflicted today. You see, Eilish made some questionable comments about hip-hop music, and Twitter didn’t. Billie Eilish’s quotes about hip hop triggered some violent reactions.

The comments in question come from Eilish’s Vogue cover interview in March 2020. Eilish has a lot of ground under his feet in the long interview, but her comments on hip-hop were really nerve-wracking. Although Eilish sometimes includes an alter ego in her own music, she says that she doesn’t like beautifying herself in hip-hop music.

“Just because the story isn’t real doesn’t mean it can’t be important,” she said. “There is a difference between lying in a song and writing a story. There are tons of songs in which people just lie.”

Advertisement

Then she made the comments that really provoked outrage.

“There’s a lot of it in rap right now, from people I know who rap. It’s like, “I have my AK-47 and I’m crazy” and I like what? You have no weapon “And all my shit …” I’m like what shit? That’s an attitude, and I don’t do it, “she said.

David Crotty / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

After the comments got around, the Twitter sphere immediately filled with violent reactions. Many felt that Eilish disregarded the entire genre by giving tired, non-contact reviews of hip hop.

“Interview with Billie Eilish … phew, be merciful. It’s a popular hip hop crap that is held by a teenager but uses Vogue instead of Tumblr where it belongs,” one person tweeted.

“I’m just not looking forward to Billie Eilish because of the tough opinions on hip-hop,” wrote another person.

Some found their comments particularly uncomfortable because Eilish often wears ensembles that seem to be heavily inspired by hip-hop culture.

Eilish has not clarified why she does not consider her lyrics to be vital, while the hip hop artists she referred to “just lie”.

Many fans pointed out that the comments were particularly unjustified in 2020, as many hip-hop musicians like Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and others are driving the conversation about gun violence in their music.

One thing that people have never doubted is their authenticity. When it comes to the authenticity of hip-hop music in 2020, Eilish might want to drop this conversation.