Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy” was named the Song of the Year at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

“Bad Guy” beat a field that included “Always Remember Us This Way”, which was performed by Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, “Bring My Flowers Now” by Tanya Tucker, “Hard Place” by HER, “Taylor Swift “by” Amant, “Norman Fucking Rockwell” by Lana Del Rey, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

Eilish performed “When The Party’s Over” earlier today. She also won awards for the best pop vocal album and the best non-classical engineering album for When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

And the GRAMMY goes to. . . . . ✨

Watch @billieeilish and @finneas win the song of the year award for “Bad Guy”. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QQdeJi139S

– Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020

Eilish ended up winning the four major awards of the evening: album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. This is only the second time that an artist has won all four General Field awards in one night – Christopher Cross already did so in 1981. Eilish also becomes the youngest artist to win the Album of the Year, beating Taylor Swift who won in 2010 for Fearless.

