Billie Eilish wears a Chanel suit for the 2020 Academy Awards

Billie Eilish was by no means the most predictable actress at this year’s Oscars, and she stepped onto the red carpet in her own cool version of Oscar fashion. There is no ball gown here. Instead, Eilish wore an oversized white Chanel tracksuit. It was equipped with long black nails, fingerless lace gloves and several necklaces.

Eilish will give a “special performance” during the ceremony tonight. The academy gave no additional information about what it would do beyond that. However, Eilish confirmed that she sings the theme song for the new James Bond film No Time to Die, so it is possible that she will debut the track at the Oscars.

Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell commented on the opportunity in statements confirming their collaboration with the film. “It feels crazy to be part of it in every way,” said Eilish. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

O’Connell added that “writing the title song for a Bond film is something we have dreamed of all our lives. There is no more iconic connection between music and cinema than Goldfinger and Live And Let Die. We feel so happy to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007. “

Eilish attended the Grammys two weeks ago, where she won all four of the ceremony’s biggest awards (Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Album of the Year). She is the youngest singer to deserve this achievement.

