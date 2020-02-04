Billie Eilish talks about her controversial relationship with Drake

Advertisement

The singer decided to clarify the scenario of the text messages Drake had sent her.

Billie Eilish has become one of the most important style singers at the age of 17. At 18, she won four Grammys, making her the youngest artist to make it.

Her model appears to have conquered a number of celebrities with rapper Drake, and it seems that the web obviously doesn’t agree with it, although the singer is determined to make everything clear regarding the controversy.

A few months earlier, she herself revealed in an interview that Drake had sent her messages. However, some customers found their friendship to be extremely unusual. They thought the singer was 33 years old and she or he is just a young person.

Eventually Billie decided to be trustworthy. In a recent article for the Vogue Journal, she defined that social networks are usually a stupid disaster and that individuals should be more afraid of different topics.

Billie was upset and said she didn’t know why they were targeting these issues, although there were individuals who voted for Trump. The singer admitted that she didn’t notice why they came here to imagine that it was a creepy thing. What do you assume