Billie Eilish Receives Sweet Message From Artist With Grammy Milestone

Last Sunday, Billie Eilish won the four generalist Grammys, winning the album of the year trophies (WHEN WE ARE ALL SLEEP, ARE WE GOING?), Record Of The Year (“bad guy”), Song Of The Year (“Naughty”) and best new artist. She is the youngest artist to have achieved this feat and only the second in the general classification.

The first was Christopher Cross, who did it in 1981 with honors linked to his first eponymous album and to the hit list “Sailing” (soon in our column Number Ones, which progresses until 1979 at the moment). In the wake of Eilish’s sweep, Cross shared a kind message for her and Finneas, her brother and co-producer, who was also named non-classic producer of the year on Sunday.

Here is Cross’s message:

My record for winning all four Grammy Awards in one night lasted 39 years, until a talented younger sister and brother arrived. Congratulations to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for their remarkable contribution to the history of music. Good game. The records are made to be broken, and I could no longer be satisfied with their success. Welcome to the club, my friends.

Shortly after his Grammy sweep, Cross won an Oscar for “Arthur’s Theme (the best you can do)” from the film Arthur, which also became his second hit # 1. Eilish plays the theme for the new film from James Bond No Time To Die, so maybe it can also reflect that accomplishment.

