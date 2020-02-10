Billie Eilish makes stunning Oscar debut with Beatles '' Yesterday ''

Advertisement

Two weeks after winning the Grammys, Billie Eilish made her Oscar debut throughout the Sunday tribute, for which trading was out of place these 12 months.

Together with her brother / songwriter Finneas O’Connell, Eilish made a shocking rendition of “Yesterday” by the Beatles because the faces of Hollywood’s loved ones flashed behind her.

Unlike various Oscars actors, whose songs had been introduced weeks earlier, Eilish’s musical second remained wrapped in a thriller before the big gift on Sunday. The same was true for Janelle Monae, who had acted beyond what she had intended for the 92nd Academy Awards.

As previously mentioned, Eilish recently cleaned up at their first Grammy Awards. The 18-year-old prodigy attended the ceremony because the youngest artist in Grammy’s historical past was nominated for the 4 biggest awards in the same 12 months. Eilish was not only voted the best new artist, but also the best pop vocal album for When We All Fall Asleep, The Place Do We Go ?. Man.”

And this may have been the first time that Eilish appeared at the Academy Awards, but it will most likely not be her finale. She was recently selected to submit the title for No Time to Die (the brand new James Bond film). So if you rely on what it seems like, she could be back on the Oscar stage in the next 12 months.

