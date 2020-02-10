Advertisement

Billie Eilish was a favorite of the Grammys this year, winning all four major awards at the largest music awards ceremony. So of course it was the biggest night of the film for her to attend the 92nd Academy Awards. She performed with her brother Finneas during the annual In Memoriam segment and reported on the “yesterday” of the Beatles. Previously, she reported on her “I’m going” during her karaoke segment “Ridesharing”.

It is likely that Eilish will be back at the Oscars next year to perform their James Bond theme song if it is inevitably nominated. So get used to it.

Check out the clips from the following performance.

