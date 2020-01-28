Billie Eilish and Finneas perform at the Grammys: Watch

Advertisement

This year’s Grammys appear to be the official crowning achievement of superstar Billie Eilish’s music industry. She is second in the general classification with six nominations and had already claimed her first equipment even before the broadcast this evening. She and Lizzo are the first artists since Christopher Cross in 1980 to compete in the four general categories: album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist. And as you would expect from someone so loved by the Recording Academy, it could also have happened.

One would think that Eilish would make “bad guy”, the hit n ° 1 which earned him these nods of record and song of the year. And you are mistaken! Instead, Eilish performed the grim “when the party is over” ballad with his brother / co-producer Finneas (who won a Grammy for producer of the year, non-classic tonight) on piano and choir.

Look below.

