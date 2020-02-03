Advertisement

After Drake uncovered some vulnerabilities when Billie Eilish revealed that he had texted her, the singer of the “Unhealthy Man” defended him by saying that there were additional necessary problems “that the web should be particularly concerned about.” “

“The web is such a stupid mess as it should be now” Billie Eilish, 18, says in March 2020 about Vogue when the topic of their friendship with drake got up here. He got some warmth online in November after Billie found out that she and the 33-year-old rapper had written quite a bit. While some wondered why the rapper “God’s Plan” texted teenagers, Billie told everyone to just rest. “Everyone is so sensitive. A grown man can’t be a fan of an artist? There are so many people that the web should be particularly concerned. You will say that Drake is creepy because he is a fan of mine and then you will you definitely choose Trump card? What the hell is that? “

The political inclinations of Drake’s critics were not identified when they looked after him, but instead sent a text message to a boy again. This Billie Drake drama started when the singer “Unhealthy Man” conducted her annual interview with Vainness Truthful. In the 2019 version of “Similar Interview, the Third Yr”, she was essentially asked about the most famous person she has on her phone. “Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber. Younger thug. Avril Lavigne. Ariana Grande. Child cudI, Ty Dolla signal. Teyana Taylor“, She said. “God, there are so many. Anyway, Drake? Come on. Drake? Drake is just like the nicest guy I’ve ever spoken to. I imply I just like texting him, but he is “It’s so good. It doesn’t have to be good, you know what I’m implying? It’s at a stage in its life when it doesn’t have to be good, but it is you know?”

Many disagreed with Billie’s assessment, especially since it happened 12 months after the 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown revealed Drake and also wrote to her. “The other day he just texted himself and said:” I miss you very much. I used to be like I miss you extra. ” He’s nice, “she instructed Entry on the purple carpet at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Millie mentioned that she chats with Drake” about boys. He helps me. “

Advertisement

Ethan James InexperiencedEthan James Inexperienced

This admission did not go down well with some people. “Can we talk about Drake-SMS, Billie Eilish and Millie Bobby Brown … he’s a full-grown man, usually two underage women … that’s a creepy shit for those who ask me …”, wrote a consumer after Billie’s interview. “In her vain, honest video, Billie Eilish just mentioned that Drake is the nicest person ever, and she or he has only spoken to him about textual content. I’m sorry, but after getting some information in the past that 33-year-old Drake sent 14-year-old Millie Bobby Brown as a text message, it’s scary as hell. “While individuals have a right to their opinion, Billie would all be doing something different.