Bill would protect thousands of acres in the San Gabriel Mountains

To reach a vast array of pristine canyons an hour’s drive from Los Angeles, a group of conservationists trailed along a path that climbs steep slopes and the wooded streams of the National Forest on Saturday. west of Angeles.

Finally, they stood on the edge of a cliff with a panoramic view of the spectacular Canyon Trail falls, which collapse 30 feet on the ground at the edge of an area which, despite all the pressures that hit it, has changed little for thousands of years.

Giving the view a sign of approval, Daniel Rossman, California deputy director for the Wilderness Society, said, “This is an impressive sight in the backyard of millions of Angelenos, who have no idea of ​​its existence. “

“With federal protection and improved access,” he added, “this place will be irresistible for hikers.”

The area is part of 30,200 acres of land in the San Gabriel Mountains proposed for federal protection of wilderness areas under legislation drafted by Representative Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park) and included in a set of conservation bills expected to be introduced in the House on Wednesday.

“I have always seen the San Gabriel Mountains as a crown in the Los Angeles area,” said Chu. “Having such beautiful rivers, forests and mountain trails so close to the density of Los Angeles is a real gift, especially for the millions who have little or no access to parks or green spaces.”

Trail Canyon Falls

(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

About half of the proposed wilderness areas are at the western end of the San Gabriel Mountains in an area excluded from the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument designated in 2014 by the then President, Barack Obama.

“This is an exciting next step to protect the wilderness of Los Angeles,” said Jonathan Parfrey, executive director of the non-profit Climate Resolve.

According to Chu’s bill, the land would remain open for hiking, camping and other recreational activities encouraged in the adjacent monument.

The bill would also expand the 109,167-acre monument, establish a 49,387-acre San Gabriel national recreation area, and add approximately 45 miles to the area’s national wilderness and scenic rivers system.

It is supported by the City and County of Los Angeles and environmental and outdoor recreation organizations, including the Nature Conservancy, the Wilderness Society, Latino Outdoors and the Sierra Club.

To become law, the bill would have to be approved by the Senate, along with the president’s signature amid pressure from the Trump administration to increase the industrial use of public land and water nationwide.

Bryan Matsumoto, organizer of the Nature For All program, hikes the Trail Canyon Falls trail.

(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)

But for local environmentalists, the bill before the House represents an important step toward realizing their dream of creating a network of wildlife corridors and refuges stretching from Cajon Pass east to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area to the west.

“The simple fact of passing this bill in the House is a highlight for our cause,” said Rossman, who has worked to strengthen the protection of the San Gabriel Mountains for more than a decade.

The creation of the monument – 346,000 acres of Alpine peaks, lush canyons and rivers that attract 4 million visitors annually – was just the beginning.

The visit to the waterfall on Saturday offered a glimpse of the ecological richness that once characterized the entire San Gabriel mountain range. Almost every inch is covered by sheltering vegetation: grass, chaparral, oaks, alders and pines.

Bears and mountain lions roam the windswept ridges. Collared snakes take refuge under fallen logs. Western newts, water spiders and algae blooms contribute to the vitality of streams fed by springs plummeting in the spicy rocky canyons of aromatic yerba buena and black sage.

“It has not been easy to gain the kind of protection these mountains deserve,” said Rossman, looking at the waterfall. “But I’m pretty sure anyone who hikes to this impressive natural wonder will see it our way”

Conservation group members hike the Trail Canyon Falls trail.

(Gabriella Angotti-Jones / Los Angeles Times)