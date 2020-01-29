Advertisement

Written by Harikishan Sharma

| New Delhi

Updated: January 29, 2020 7:08:00 AM

The current abortion law, which is approximately five decades old, allows abortion to a maximum fetal gestation period of 20 weeks.

Advertisement

En route to facilitate abortion legislation in the country, the Union Cabinet plans to consider a large number of changes to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971, to raise the upper limit for termination of pregnancy from 20 weeks to 24 weeks, and extension of the contraception clause for termination with “any woman or her partner” from the current provision for “married woman or her husband only”.

Sources said that the draft MTP bill was circulated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and that the government should make a decision about its approval.

The current abortion law, which is approximately five decades old, allows abortion to a maximum fetal gestation period of 20 weeks. Section 3 (2) of the MTP Act, 1971 states: “a pregnancy can be terminated by a registered doctor, (a) when the duration of the pregnancy does not exceed twelve weeks, if this doctor is, or (b) the duration of the pregnancy being longer than twelve weeks but not longer than twenty weeks, if not less than two registered doctors are of the opinion that the continuation of the pregnancy would pose a risk to the life of the pregnant woman or to serious physical or mental injury; or there is a significant risk that if the child were born, it would suffer from such physical or mental abnormalities to be severely disabled. “

In recent years, strong demands have been made to increase the fetal gestation period for abortion for longer than 20 weeks.

Sources said the draft law proposes an advice proposal from one registered physician (RMP) for termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. Similarly, it also provides for the requirement for the advice of two RMPs for termination of pregnancy of 20 to 24 weeks.

The bill also wants to raise the upper wearing limit from 20 to 24 weeks for rape survivors, incest victims and other vulnerable women. “It will also include underage girls,” sources said.

For unmarried women, the bill seeks to relax the contraceptive condition for “any woman or her partner” of the current provision for “married woman or her husband only”, allowing them to medically terminate the pregnancy.

Sources said the legislative changes were proposed after an extensive consultation process with experts representing a number of stakeholders from central and national governments, NGOs, academic institutions, professional organizations and associations such as the Indian Medical Association, the Indian Nursing Council and legal professionals.

According to sources, the step to change the MTP Act, 1971, is a progressive step towards the empowerment of women. It will offer more reproductive rights for women, since abortion is considered an important aspect of women’s reproductive health. Deaths and injuries from unsafe abortions are largely preventable, provided services are legally performed by trained practitioners.

Download the Indian Express app for the latest India news

.

Advertisement