Bill Nye went to New York Fashion Week for a Lizzo song

Bill Nye the Science Guy, the fifth-grade icon of every millennium, is now a runway model. At the Blue Jacket Fashion Show at Pier 59 Studios in New York City on Friday, Nye walked the runway in a blue floral blazer, dress shirt, bow tie, and black pants. And – this is very important – he danced to Lizzo’s “Juice”:

A TikTok user captured the beautiful moment and Twitter users picked it up from there. The science community especially loved this video.

The other models on the catwalk have fun with the music, but Nye really does everything right. But if you know anything about Nye that goes beyond his modeling career, it becomes clear that the famous clever guy has a real love for comedy and entertainment.

When he was a young scientist at Boeing in Seattle, he competed in and won a Steve Martin Lookalike competition that started his comedy career. He continued to work on 747s during the day, but his nights were part of his comedy sets. Through his comedy, his character “The Science Guy” was born. In 2017, Nye spoke to Stephen Colbert about this time in his life.

Nye fans had a lot of fun celebrating his NYFW moment and were very inspired by his dancing skills. “Bill Nye figured out science by rhythm and … I’m here for it,” wrote one fan.

Lizzie’s answer is still TBD, but we hope that she and the Science Guy will soon be partners in a project.

Hilary Weaver

Hilary Weaver is a New York-based freelance writer who writes on politics, queer issues, Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, and every woman the Queen has ever made a lady.