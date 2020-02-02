Advertisement

Cue up the “Pennsylvania Polka”! (Or actually not.)

In a brand new Jeep Super Bowl released on Sunday, Bill Murray repeats his role as Phil Connors from the 1993 film Groundhog Day as soon as he wakes up in West Pennsylvania to the nightmare he left behind believed to have. Within the film, Phil keeps reliving his day just to get up and solve the same problems again because he’s in a time loop.

Within the new ad, Phil has quite the shock that is coming. “Oh, no,” Phil repeats, waking up as much as Sonny & Chers’ melody “I got you babe,” booming out of the clock radio. Oh sure.

You will most likely be able to guess the joy that follows. When Phil leaves his mattress and breakfast and walks around the corner, he meets Stephen Tobolowsky’s Ned Ryerson. “No, not you!” Says Phil as he dodges the avid acquaintance. This time Phil bought a brand new jeep to play in. “Hey, you will freeze before death,” says a spectator to Phil, who has the truck at the bottom. “Who cares? See you tomorrow!” He replies.

Because of his new journey, Phil jumps out of bed with pleasure every morning, a distinct difference from Murray’s film misanthrope. After all, Phil 2.zero is accompanied by Punxsutawney Phil, who drives a shotgun.

The spot is just one of many high-profile commercials that were released on Sunday between the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Others watch a Mountain Dew commercial that features Bryan Cranston and Tracee Ellis Ross The Shining, a Boston-themed Hyundai industry starring John Krasinski, Chris Evans, and Rachel Dratch, and an Audi musical -Spot with Sport of Thrones’ Maisie Williams.

What did you think of this Redux on Groundhog Day? Go away under your feedback!