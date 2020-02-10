Advertisement

Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of the world’s largest private foundation, said that fighting climate change and promoting gender equality will be a key concern of their philanthropy in the future.

In a letter to mark the 20th anniversary of the foundation’s foundation, the couple said that the climate had become a key issue for the co-founder of Microsoft Corporation, while gender equality had become a focus for his wife.

The foundation plans to work on technologies to reduce CO2 emissions – including ideas that can provide low-income energy at low cost to low-income countries – and to find ways to help vulnerable groups, such as subsistence farmers, to adapt to climate change ,

“Combating climate change will be a historic level of global cooperation, unprecedented innovative strength in nearly all economic sectors, the widespread use of today’s clean energy solutions such as sun and wind, and a shared effort to work with people most vulnerable to a warmer world,” wrote Bill Gates, who was ranked the second richest man in the world by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has nearly $ 47 billion in foundation assets, including funds from Gates’ friend Warren Buffett and founder of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., and over $ 50 billion. The foundation has worked to improve global health and education in the United States in the past and has recently started investing in programs for climate and gender equality issues.

Melinda Gates noted that more women are needed in leadership positions in government, financial technology and health. She also stressed the importance of removing obstacles for women of all backgrounds, such as unpaid work and gender-based violence.

“No matter where in the world you are born, your life becomes more difficult when you are born a girl,” she said.

The couple examined the successes and failures of their global health philanthropy, spanning over two decades, in areas such as vaccination, malaria and AIDS prevention. Bill Gates reaffirmed the importance of promoting global health to the Foundation.

“Global health will always be a central theme of our foundation,” he wrote in the letter. “This work will only become more important in the future as climate change makes more people susceptible to disease.”

The foundation plans to fund work on family planning, maternal and newborn health, and prevention of malnutrition.

The other main funding goal, US education, is less successful than health work, Melinda Gates said.

“In terms of global health, there is plenty of evidence that the world is on the right track – such as the dramatic drop in child deaths,” she said, looking to the bottom line to see the impact that we expected. The status quo is still failing American students. “

