Bill Jamieson: A blatant north-south divide puts decentralization in the spotlight

Advertisement

Recent economic surveys point to an upturn in optimism as UK manufacturing and services have had their best month in January for over a year. However, there is little of this optimism north of the border, as the survey results are extremely positive.

The latest quarterly survey by the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC) on economic indicators for the last three months of 2019 shows that companies are “in a phase of stasis” with subdued confidence and levels of investment. “Despite signs of resilience,” it says, “the level of trust remains weak compared to long-term norms, with the outlook for manufacturing, retail and tourism to be negative.” Business investment levels remain weak in all sectors.

Advertisement

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) in Scotland said last week that the Scottish Government’s updated economic action plan “will only be effective if it is supported by concrete business support measures”. “The enterprise support landscape,” she adds, “is littered with countless online one-stop shops.” To be effective, we need to further disfigure the landscape by reducing the number of publicly funded corporate websites. “

Meanwhile, the Scottish Retail Consortium argues, “what’s missing is more emphasis on the cost of doing business” to boost investment.

Compare this to the UK data released last week. The Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) in the UK rose to a 16-month high. Analysts wondered if the Bank of England could opt for a widely forecast rate cut to 0.5 percent at the Monetary Policy Committee meeting this week. The PMI for services showed that the sector is back on a growth path for the first time since August 2019.

IHS Markit chief economist Chris Williamson said: “The survey data suggests an encouraging start to 2020 for the UK economy. Due to the increasing demand for industry and services, production grew fastest for 16 months. This suggests that business will recover after declines at the end of last year. “Business expectations for future growth are at their highest since mid-2015,” he added.

Meanwhile, the January CBI industrial trend poll suggests a modest recovery in UK manufacturing activity. Incoming orders reached a five-month high and production expectations for the next three months became positive for the first time since last July.

Remarkably, the separate quarterly CBI survey for January showed that optimism in manufacturing rose to a six-year high, with the balance of investment intentions rising from minus 44 percent in the October survey to plus five percent. A record share of companies that expect to approve capital expenditures to expand capacity has also been identified.

It is impossible not to be impressed by the contrast between the UK business commentary and that here in Scotland. The SCC survey conducted with the Fraser of Allander Institute is remarkably positive. Regarding the “alarmingly low level” of business confidence in Scotland, SCC President and Chairman of the Scottish Business Advisory Group, Tim Allan, said: “The crucial election result in Westminster still has to be the clear direction that the business world is looking for. The level of divergence that the UK government intends to accept between UK and EU regulation will be of particular importance to businesses. This persistent uncertainty, coupled with a persistent sense for electoral policy-making, can disrupt business planning and supply chains and negatively impact job creation. “

In all key sectors of Scotland, the SCC survey shows little cause for optimism.

Regarding the construction: “The confidence of construction companies in the economy is at the lowest level in almost three years and the contracts at the lowest level since the third quarter of 2017”.

About manufacturing: “Confidence among companies has been on a downward trend for a number of quarters and is well below the five-year average. More and more companies are reporting recruitment difficulties. “

Retail and wholesale: “The festive upswing for the industry did not produce any results, as sales in flatlining and business confidence were below the average for the quarter. Longer discount periods, changing consumer habits, and Black Friday-style businesses all affected companies’ overall performance. “The sector identified business rates as the main problem.

Regarding tourism: “The confidence of companies in the industry has dropped to its lowest level in nine quarters and is far below the five-year average. Negative trends in cash flow, profit and sales are cause for concern. ”

On financial and business services: “Since around half of the companies do not expect any changes in the level of investment, it is clear that the sector is still putting important investment decisions on hold. Recruiting difficulties continue to weigh on companies as they attract suitable talent continues to take its toll. ”

No wonder the Scottish government created a social and economic well-being index last week to better assess the situation in Scotland. But here, too, the picture is anything but flawless.

As economist John McLaren notes, Scotland (along with Wales) saw the largest drop in all 32 OECD economies in the organization’s index, slipping five places from 16th to 21st place

Within the UK, England saw no change in its ranking, which was slightly above the midfield (ie the second quartile), while Scotland fell into the third quartile of the countries due to a decline in its educational and income performance. Scotland’s very poor life expectancy remains the weakest performance area. “The relatively poor Scottish education and health performance,” said McLaren, “suggests that changes may be needed to the young, decentralized political system.

“Such changes should include strengthening roles and control functions both inside and outside of Parliament. The results underline the fact that greater political decentralization alone does not easily improve performance in key areas of well-being. Indeed, some important aspects of policy development may weaken if appropriate support bodies are not set up. ”

So a lot of food for thought for all parts of the survey.

Advertisement