Bill could force utilities to pay customers for power outages

California’s utilities could be banned from charging electricity during the blackout, and could be asked to reimburse their customers for spoiled food or other financial losses.

Senate Draft 378, which is rejected by Pacific Gas & Electric and the state’s other two major energy providers, is a response to the power outages that left millions of people in the dark causing forest fires last year. Supporters say the bill aims to carefully consider the need to prevent fires that have killed dozens of Californians, with the unintended consequences of power outages for residents and businesses.

“I have no objection to surgical, well-planned blackouts to prevent forest fires,” said Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), who introduced the bill. “At the moment, the fundamental problem is that utilities have no incentive or obligation to take into account the harm to people caused by these blackouts.”

The widespread outages in October raised concerns across the state about older and medically underprivileged customers who may not be able to survive without electricity. In Northern California, Governor Gavin Newsom and other state officials criticized Pacific Gas & Electric for causing the blackouts too far and longer than necessary.

Companies complained about the closure and loss of sales. Local governments struggled to keep traffic lights running, respond to emergency calls, and maintain regular functions.

Wiener hopes that its legislation will force utilities to consider their customers’ financial costs and use power outages only as a last resort, as originally intended. He described the existing framework of state laws and regulations as the “Wild West”, which allows utilities to turn off their electricity to avoid billions of potential forest fire liabilities without weighing the risks to public safety.

Critics claim, however, that the bill could swing the pendulum too far in the other direction, resulting in fewer deliberate blackouts and more forest fires.

“I am concerned that we are trying to save lives and these penalties could make companies hesitate and blink when it comes to the lives of individuals,” said Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), who has chosen for the bill but expressed reservations about its possible impact.

According to the proposal, state regulators would need to set up a mechanism by June 1, 2021 that customers, local governments, and others could request reimbursement of utility blackout losses to determine if utilities could increase rates to offset payments , The bill prohibits utilities from billing electricity when they run out of electricity.

SB 378 also provides civil liability for utilities if the California Public Utilities Commission determines that the company has not implemented the failure appropriately and prudently. The Vienna proposal provides for a civil law sanction of at least USD 250,000 for every 50,000 customers affected, which can be multiplied by each hour lost.

The California Chamber of Commerce argues that the bill punishes the application of a security measure that has already been approved by the state. Initially, lawmakers supported shutdowns as a last resort to save lives, and in 2018 voted for the state’s three utility companies, which are owned by investors, to submit failure reports to the state annually.

“While we recognize that (failures) have a significant financial impact on everyone involved and that talks about a balanced relationship must continue, punishing the use of (failures) goes against the state’s desire to prevent catastrophic damage from devastating events. ” Chamber wrote to state legislators in a letter against the proposed law.

SB 378, which is rejected by PG & E, Edison in Southern California and San Diego Gas & Electric, is now moving to the assembly as government regulators are simultaneously working to develop new power outage rules in response to the extensive outages last year , The CPUC is expected to release guidelines for identifying and communicating with vulnerable communities prior to failure in May.

