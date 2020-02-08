Biles thrilled the fans with a video about the daring vault before the Tokyo Olympics

Advertisement

The epic vault is an indication that Simone Biles, the world’s best gymnast, may have something new to see for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published on February 8, 2020 at 3:42 p.m.

Updated February 8, 2020 at 3:42 p.m.

Advertisement

LOS ANGELES, USA – Simone Biles, the most awarded American gymnast with 30 Olympic and World Championship medals, delighted fans with a four-second video clip of a training vault that no woman has yet shown in the competition.

The 22-year-old reigning world and all-round Olympic champion showed a Yurchenko double vault and landed in a pit of red foam-like stones with the Twitter heading “2020?” and 3 sets of dilated eyeballs.

The video has been viewed more than 2.3 million times since Saturday, February 8th.

It was a hint that the world’s best gymnast might see something new for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and for the June Olympics qualification.

2020? pic.twitter.com/3QDjSOPYbH

– Simone Biles (@ Simone_Biles) February 3, 2020

The vault has a rear hand spring that strikes the vault and then points straight into the air.

A key gains the necessary height to land safely, since landed and botched landings can lead to serious injuries.

Biles would be preferred for Olympic gold without such an epic vault.

At the World Championships in Stuttgart and at the Olympic Games in Rio in 2016, she won the gold medals for all-round, team, jump, balance beam and floor exercises.

Biles won team, all-round, floor and vault titles in the worlds 2018 after having won team, beam, floor and all-round titles in the worlds 2014 and 2015 as well as all-round and floor titles in the worlds 2013 had fetched. – Rappler.com