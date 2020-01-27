Advertisement

While the fourth week of Bigg Boss Malayalam season two starts, two wildcard entries surprise the public. If Saturday’s episode ended with such a hint from Mohanlal, it would have become a reality in today’s episode. There were seventeen participants from the opening episode of Bigg Boss. In the second week, when Chandy was out of the elimination phase, Bigg Boss was sent from Somadas due to poor health. Big Boss has made two wildcard entries together, with 13 participants remaining after today’s elimination episode. Jazla Madasseri, who has had many public and social media debates because of her attitude, has come to Big Boss House as a second wildcard entry. With the arrival of Jazla, who is always brave enough to say so, we can expect that the second season of Bigg Boss will be even more exciting.

Jazla first addressed social media discussions by leading a flash mob organized by the Free Mondays Forum at the IFFK location in 2017. Three Flash Mob girls, Malappuram, were involved in widespread cyber attacks related to AIDS Day. Their Islamist religious background has made cyber attackers problematic. Protests led by Jazla were held at the IFFK location. Jazla was then the vice president of the KSU Malappuram district. But Jazla’s Flash Mob has attacked cyber attacks in the same way.

Jazla Madasseri Wiki and Bio

Jazla recently drew attention to his experience of leading a religious life without religious experience and opposed the patriarchy of religion and society.

Jazla’s speeches in rational forums such as “Essence Global” have attracted a lot of attention.

Jazla’s reactions have been intimidated against the Islamic speaker Mujahid Balussery and the fiery Feroz Kunnamparambal, who often referred to the working women.

The subject of Adida Firoz Kunnamparambil has been a very recent topic.

Jazla made similar allegations against Firoz during the recent Lok Sabha elections, when Feroz Kunnamparambil voted for the UDF candidate for Manjeswaram.

Firoz made a negative statement against Jazla’s name in Facebook Live.

But Jazla continued the legal process and said Firoz was referring to insulting the responding women, including herself.

The State Women’s Commission voluntarily picked up the case and later publicly apologized to Firoz Kunnamparambil.

This is the first episode of Big Boss Malayalam season two. Where two people come out of the normal elimination, two come out! A wildcard arrived the same day. Then another of you will enter the wildcard. Bigg Boss audiences and other participants witnessed such events today.

The first wildcard of Mohanlal was announced after the resignation of Parikutty and Suresh Krishnan. Mohanlal has introduced the famous Daya Aswati through social media. Mohanlal announced his next surprise when he entered the Grace House and met other participants, saying that there is still a wildcard entry today! Jazla Madasseri, known to many Malayese via social media, is the second participant to reach the Bigg Boss via a wildcard.

Jazla Madasseri Unknown facts

Mohanlal introduced Jazla by saying that he is another famous person through social media. Jazla told Mohanlal that the most interesting thing about her was that she didn’t know anyone in the house personally. “It’s a whole new world for me. I stay for myself. “I’ll try to stay alone,” Jazla told Mohanlal. Jazla currently works as a marketing manager in a private company.

