Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 Week 4 has started and things are going fast in this reality show. With two releases yesterday January 26, 2020, there were two wildcard entries from which Jazla Madasseri appears to be the most controversial and popular. We have to wait and see if her popularity will overtake Dr. RajithKumar, who is nominated every week, every week, proves to get more votes and is rescued by eviction people.

There are a total of six nominations during week 4 of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2. They are

Veena Nair

RJ Raghu

Dr. Rajith Kumar

Pradeep Chandran

Arya

Thesni Khan

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting procedure

Install the Hotstar app on your Android or IOS phone

Log in with your telephone number or e-mail address or create an account at Hotstar.

Search for “Bigg Boss”

In that click on vote now button and vote for your favorite participant.

There are 50 votes in total and you can also split the votes for multiple participants.

We also have an unofficial Bigg Boss Malayalam season 2 vote poll and you can vote below as this will help us keep track of who is eliminated during week 3.

