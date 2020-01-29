Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Voting results January 29: Rajith Kumar leads this week with no less than 61% votes, Thesni and Veena are at risk of elimination? Vote now!

Advertisement

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 is entering its fourth week. The drama, the chaos, the fun and the fighting largely take place in the Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 house. Week 1 was peaceful with the participants who shared their personal stories and Mohanlal warned them of a few violations of Bigg Boss rules. Mohanlal announced the first elimination of the season this weekend and Rajini Chandy was deported. The second elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 was Reshma Rajan and Somadas made an unexpected exit due to illness.

Because Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 enters the decisive phase of the third elimination, while participants and audience are still in the bonhomie, the fourth week elimination of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 this week will be a very interesting one.

The episodes of the weekend promise a lot of action and excitement while the host Mohanlal addresses the events of the week. Although deportation nominations have been announced, it is quite clear that Reshma Rajan will be deported this week.

The entry of two wildcard entries, Daya Ashwathy and Jazla Madassari, is expected to add some spice to the Bigg Boss house this week.

Elimination nominations for Bigg Boss Malayalam 2

Veena Nair

RJ Raghu

Dr. Rajith Kumar

Pradeep Chandran

Arya

Thesni Khan

Dr. Rajithkumar leads large polling reports, Alina and Suresh in danger zone – Day 2 of public voting – January 29

As expected, Rejithkumar is a leader in large polling reports from day 1 of voting the public. However, it was surprising to see the RJ Raghu and Veena again nominated for eliminations this week. Although the participants are struggling hard to be saved from deportations, the tasks will become more difficult and more intense every day.

Dr. Rejithkumar and Arya are the top two in the moods. However, these are early trends and will fluctuate in both directions. Thesni and Veena are not miles safe. However, Reshma Rajan follows the voting trends that may change based on performance in the coming week.

Has Veena done the wrong thing to choose against Rajith in Captaincy Task?

Rajithkumar is the most popular participant of Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 so far. It was clear as the wildcard, Jazla began to focus on him as soon as she entered the house. Veena suffered from cleaning up against Rajith in the captaincy task that led most participants to nominate her for the eliminations this week. Is Veena considered eliminated this week because she is in danger?

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Week 4 Elimination Vote Share – Day 2 of public voting – January 29

Veena Nair RJ Raghu Dr. Rajith Kumar Pradeep Chandran Arya Thesni Khan



Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Online voting Week 4

Install the Hotstar app on your Android or IOS phone Log in with your telephone number or e-mail address or create an account at Hotstar. Search for “Bigg Boss” In that click on vote now button and vote for your favorite participant. There are 50 votes in total and you can also split the votes for multiple participants.



